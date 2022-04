Truemellow CarpenterOn December 13, 2020, God sent his angles to escort Sister Truemellow Carpenter "Trudy" to his heavenly home. Truemellow, wife of Howard Carpenter Sr., was born on Sunday, July 1, 1934, to the late Robert and Ida (Megginson) Ferguson of Lynchburg, Virginia.A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, December 18, 2020, at the Ferguson Family Cemetery. Viewing will be held at Community Funeral Home on Thursday, December 17, 2020, from 12 until 5 p.m. Please continue to follow the rules and regulations for COVID-19. Masks are required.Community Funeral Home directing