Ulita Cash AskewJuly 13, 1962 - December 9, 2020Ulita Cash Askew, 58, of Elon, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Born in Lynchburg, on July 13, 1962, she was the daughter of George Cash Sr. and the late Jeannette Campbell Cash.In addition to her father, she is survived by her stepmother, Lea Jeffries Cash; her daughter, Georgette Cash of N.C.; a brother, Thomas Cash (Teresa) of Newport News; uncle, Glenn Cash (Tami) of Newport News; aunt, Debbie Haynes of W.Va., and four grandchildren.In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a brother, George Cash Jr.A graveside service will be held 12 p.m. Monday, December 14, 2020, in Jonesboro Cemetery by the Rev. John White.