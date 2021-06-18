Valeria Brannan Breault
July 15, 1950 - June 16, 2021
Valeria Marvis Brannan Breault, of Buckingham, was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world suddenly on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at age 70.
She was born in Appomattox on July 15, 1950 to the late George Pritchard Brannan and Virginia Wooldridge Brannan. Valeria is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Frank Henry Breault Jr.; her daughter, Mary Gilkerson; son-in-law, Bryan; two grandchildren, Kaylee and Nathaniel of Toms Brook; and her sister, Georgie Shufran and brother-in-law, Ken of Amherst.
As a librarian, Valeria worked in the Buckingham County school system for over 35 years enriching thousands of students' lives. Her cheerful attitude and bright smile will be missed within the walls of Mulberry Grove Baptist Church, where she served as a vital leader, both openly and behind the scenes.
Even though her failing heart took her away from this world, her loving heart left a beacon of light for all in her church family and community, and she will be sorely missed.
The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. on Saturday June 19, 2021 at Mulberry Grove Baptist Church. The funeral will be held on Sunday June 20, 2021 at Mulberry Grove at 1 p.m. with interment in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Mulberry Grove Benevolence Fund, Shriners Hospitals for Children
, or the Almost Home Pet Adoption Center in Nelson County. Contribution information can be found at www.Dunkumfuneralhome.com
.
Dunkum Funeral Home
16923 Oat Street, Dillwyn, VA 23936
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 18, 2021.