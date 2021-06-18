Menu
Valeria Brannan Breault
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dunkum Funeral Home Inc
16923 Oak St
Dillwyn, VA
Valeria Brannan Breault

July 15, 1950 - June 16, 2021

Valeria Marvis Brannan Breault, of Buckingham, was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world suddenly on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at age 70.

She was born in Appomattox on July 15, 1950 to the late George Pritchard Brannan and Virginia Wooldridge Brannan. Valeria is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Frank Henry Breault Jr.; her daughter, Mary Gilkerson; son-in-law, Bryan; two grandchildren, Kaylee and Nathaniel of Toms Brook; and her sister, Georgie Shufran and brother-in-law, Ken of Amherst.

As a librarian, Valeria worked in the Buckingham County school system for over 35 years enriching thousands of students' lives. Her cheerful attitude and bright smile will be missed within the walls of Mulberry Grove Baptist Church, where she served as a vital leader, both openly and behind the scenes.

Even though her failing heart took her away from this world, her loving heart left a beacon of light for all in her church family and community, and she will be sorely missed.

The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. on Saturday June 19, 2021 at Mulberry Grove Baptist Church. The funeral will be held on Sunday June 20, 2021 at Mulberry Grove at 1 p.m. with interment in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Mulberry Grove Benevolence Fund, Shriners Hospitals for Children, or the Almost Home Pet Adoption Center in Nelson County. Contribution information can be found at www.Dunkumfuneralhome.com.

Dunkum Funeral Home

16923 Oat Street, Dillwyn, VA 23936
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Mulberry Grove Baptist Church
1095 Mulberry Grove Road, Buckingham, VA
Jun
20
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Mulberry Grove Baptist Church
1095 Mulberry Grove Road, Buckingham, VA
Frank: You and the family will be in our prayers as you go through this loss. It is times like these where we reflect on how special Valeria was and how many lives she touched and influenced. Your Brother Rats stand with you during this difficult time.
Bill and Kathy Todd
June 24, 2021
Frank and family: I am very sorry for your loss. That is a beautiful obituary, and though I did not know Valeria, she seems to have touched many lives in a very positive way. Frank is a Brother Rat, and his loss touches all of us in the class. Keeping him and the family in my prayers.
Don Lynch
June 22, 2021
Sympathy to the family. Val was always smiling and had such a sweet gentle voice. We truly loved seeing her at the reunions. Val contributed so much to the Class of 68 at AHS. We will always remember.
Susan W. Hudson
June 19, 2021
Rip classmate 1968
Shirley Cheatham
June 18, 2021
