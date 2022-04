Dearest family, Please accept are deepest sympathy in your time of sorrow. I do not have enough words to say that describe how much we respect and love Deacon Daley. His faith, wisdom and kindness will forever transcend across miles and years. I continue to say that I believe his crown in Glory will have so many jewels because he certainly has been a spiritual giant. I can only imagine the glorious reunion in Heaven that was had as he received his angel wings and how wonderful it will be when we're all together again. I love you family and friends. Respectfully,

Reverend Randy & Valerie Swain January 1, 2021