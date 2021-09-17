Sponsored by Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg.
My heart felt condolences to the family
Gaynell Ferris
Friend
September 25, 2021
Comfort ye, comfort ye my people, saith your God.
Isaiah 40:1.
Rev. James W. & Minister Hellen A. Morris
September 25, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Carolyn Mays
Friend
September 25, 2021
Almetrius and family: my deepest sympathy for the lost of your mother. May god be with you during this time of of bereavement, may it be comfort to you in knowing that your friends share in your lost. The Brown family.
Jean strand
September 24, 2021
We have known the Braxton family since we were children. Harrison was so good to us helping on the farm. May God bless and comfort you as you remember this wonderful lady.
Betty Chaney and Nancy Phillips Auth
Phillips Family
Family
September 23, 2021
So sorry to hear of the loss of your mother, Scott and I thought a lot of your parents. John Jr, Scott passed away last April ,
I didn't know if you knew this. Prayers for your family.
Karan JOHNSON
September 23, 2021
Our Family was so sorry to hear of Mrs. Braxton's passing. What a lovely wonderful lady she was, but how she must be enjoying the reunion with Harrison in a much better place. May God be with your family and provide comfort to you all during this time. The Watson Family.
Danny Watson
September 23, 2021
Our family was saddened to hear of Ms. Verneas's passing. May God's peace and love be with her family and friends and may they feel comfort in knowing she has gained her reward. Love to you all.
Kelly, Rodney and Hunter Carson
Kelly Carson
Friend
September 23, 2021
We are holding your family in our hearts and lifting you up in prayer in your time of sorrow. May god bless all of you.
The Austin Hill Family.
September 21, 2021
RIP
Leroy Bradshaw
September 21, 2021
She was a lovely and beautiful woman. My deepest condolences.
Kenneth Mills
Family
September 20, 2021
Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints. PSALM 116:15.
May God comfort you, and grant you peace.
Rev. James W. & Hellen A. Morris
Family
September 18, 2021
To Vern's family, I am so saddened to hear of her death. She and I, as well as our families, have been friends for many years. Vern was a wonderful person, and my family and I extend to the Everett/Braxton families our deepest sympathy and prayers and love.
Vivian C Hudson
September 17, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.