Vicki Lea Otey
Vicki Lea Otey departed this life on Friday, October 23, 2020 at her residence in Big Island, Va. She was born on December 16, 1966, to the late Rev. Dr. Lorenza S. Otey and Elizabeth Wright Otey of Big Island, Va.
Vicki accepted Christ at an early age and became a member of Sharon Missionary Baptist Church in Big Island, Va. She was educated in Bedford County Public Schools graduating from Jefferson Forest High School in 1985, and attended Virginia State University thereafter. She was a loving, devoted caregiver to her parents, aunts, and uncles. Vicki enjoyed good, upbeat music and singing, and had a passion for cooking, as many enjoyed her southern, country style food. She was most recently employed at Sid's Restaurant in Madison Heights, Va. until their closing, and H&H Food Market in Big Island, Va.
In addition to her adoring and supportive parents, she was also preceded in death by her loving sister-in-law, B. Yvette Otey.
Those remaining to cherish her memory are her aunt, Mary O. Patterson of Lynchburg, Va. and her siblings, Sammie Otey of Lynchburg, Va.; Timothy (Rita) Otey of Forest, Va.; Sharon (Sal) Jefferson of Forest, Va.; Milton (Katina) Otey of Chesterfield, Va.; Keith (Renate) Otey of Forest, Va. and Ricky (Adriene) Otey of Charlotte, N.C. Nephews and nieces include Butch (Zakia) Jefferson of Lynchburg, Va.; Libby Jefferson of Bedford, Va.; Dauvon Otey of Roanoke, Va.; Tiana McWhite of Midlothian, Va.; Jessica Otey of Glen Allen, Va.; Bianca Otey of Arlington, Va. and Courtney Otey of Forest, Va., along with seven great nephews: Trey and Jaxon Jefferson, Bryce and Blake Otey, Roman Otey, Landry and Lennon McWhite, as well as devoted cousins, friends, and loved ones.
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Davis and Turner Funeral Home in Lynchburg, Va. A live stream will be available to view the service at davis-turner.com
. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m., at Davis and Turner Funeral Home in Lynchburg, Va.
