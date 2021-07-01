Vicki Thomas
Vicki Thomas "VT", 65, of Goode, Va. went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 24, 2021. She was surrounded by her family. We had the privilege of sitting around her for hours telling VT stories and alternating between laughing and crying. It was a beautiful thing.
Vicki is survived by her husband, Mike; children, Lisa, Justin and wife, Jamie, and Robert; and grandchildren, Oliver Walker Thomas, Harrison James Thomas, Jozie Rae Thomas and James North Thomas.
In lieu of visitation or a service it is our desire that anyone reading this spend that time with family or friends letting them know how much you love them. Not looking at your phone time, not texting time, but focused attentive, caring, listening time. To help that happen VT and I decided to provide two hundred $20 gift cards to Charley's restaurant on Graves Mill Rd. in Lynchburg. Simply tell the hostess you are a friend of Vicki Thomas and they will give you a gift card to enjoy lunch or dinner with someone special to you.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Lynchburg Daily Bread or Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity
.
Published by The News & Advance on Jul. 1, 2021.