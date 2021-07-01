I miss Vicki so much she was a good friend of mine and she was like a mother to me we did everything together up until she couldn´t go anywhere I will love her and miss her she will always have a special place in my heart and so will her family I worked with her at the forest Kroger and yes when I got the call that she passed my heart broke in 2 and I still and really sick and sad we were best friends Mike and family Vicki was and is a good person and she will be missed and loved

Georgianna harrris July 2, 2021