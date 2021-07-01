Menu
Vicki Thomas
Vicki Thomas

Vicki Thomas "VT", 65, of Goode, Va. went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 24, 2021. She was surrounded by her family. We had the privilege of sitting around her for hours telling VT stories and alternating between laughing and crying. It was a beautiful thing.

Vicki is survived by her husband, Mike; children, Lisa, Justin and wife, Jamie, and Robert; and grandchildren, Oliver Walker Thomas, Harrison James Thomas, Jozie Rae Thomas and James North Thomas.

In lieu of visitation or a service it is our desire that anyone reading this spend that time with family or friends letting them know how much you love them. Not looking at your phone time, not texting time, but focused attentive, caring, listening time. To help that happen VT and I decided to provide two hundred $20 gift cards to Charley's restaurant on Graves Mill Rd. in Lynchburg. Simply tell the hostess you are a friend of Vicki Thomas and they will give you a gift card to enjoy lunch or dinner with someone special to you.

In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Lynchburg Daily Bread or Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity .

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. Please visit tharpfuneralhome.com to send condolences and for a little insight into who VT was.

Published by The News & Advance on Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Maria Giorgilli
Work
August 1, 2021
For the record, let me state I don't have an association with Debbie or Mike, though at that age (close to Debbie's) where the Obit's section needs my attention. So I'm simply writing after reading perhaps the most unique obituary in my lifetime, one that goes beyond the call of duty -- It actually makes one visualize Debbie & Mike as a team, with goals to enhance both those within and outside their circle. Suspect all that do know them, would hit that "America's Got talent" Buzzer to confirm the "Best of The Best!" I salute You Both, with no reservations!
Jon Travis
Other
July 3, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Vicki sounds like someone I would love to have known. The gift cards are a unique way to spread the love. Your message was on point. We've definitely lost conversations to electronic devices. Again I'm so sorry for your loss. Happy however that you have great memories.
Lynda McCray
Other
July 2, 2021
I miss Vicki so much she was a good friend of mine and she was like a mother to me we did everything together up until she couldn´t go anywhere I will love her and miss her she will always have a special place in my heart and so will her family I worked with her at the forest Kroger and yes when I got the call that she passed my heart broke in 2 and I still and really sick and sad we were best friends Mike and family Vicki was and is a good person and she will be missed and loved
Georgianna harrris
July 2, 2021
My deepest sympathy on your loss of Vickie, I was heart broke when I heard, I worked with her at old forest rd. Such a wonderful person ,so caring , how she loved her family .may God be with you and comfort your pain as you try and adjust without her in days to come. I can truly say I loved her. God Bless you and your family .
Linda Kennon
Work
July 1, 2021
Mike and family, We are sorry to hear about Vicki´s passing. Please know that all of you are foremost in our prayers and thoughts during this difficult time. Be comforted in the fact that you did everything you could for and she is no longer in pain.
Ken & Myrtle Duck
Family
July 1, 2021
So very sorry to hear of Vicki´s passing. I remember our days at Kroger fondly. Mike, my thoughts & prayers are with you & the family.
Cindy Martin
Work
July 1, 2021
