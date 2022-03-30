Menu
Victor Vernon III
FUNERAL HOME
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA
Victor Vernon III

Victor Vernon III was born on March 26, 1941, and peacefully left this life 81 years later on March 26, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father, Victor Vernon Jr.; mother, June Irene Vernon; and sister-in-law, Mary Catherwood.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Catherwood Vernon; a son, Victor Vernon IV; sisters, Stephanie McNeil, Charlotte M. Kagey (William), Virginia Straub (Rudy), Robbie Hebb, Christina Lesko, and Katie Vassar, many loving nieces, nephews, their children, many other beloved family and friends.

Services will be held at Calvary United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 9, 2022, 11 a.m. A visitation will be held at the church prior to the service from 9:30 until 11 a.m. Interment will follow the service at the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider the Calvary U.M.C. food pantry, or the Virginia Wildlife Center.

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 30, 2022.
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
