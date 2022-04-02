Victor Vernon III



March 26, 1941 - March 26, 2022



Victor Vernon, III, aged 81, of Stuarts Draft, passed away on March 26, 2022, his 81st birthday. He was preceded in death by his parents, Victor Vernon Jr. and June Rothchild Vernon; his brothers-in-law, John. W. McNeill and Charles S. McNulty, III; and his sister-in-law, Mary Catherwood.



He is survived by his wife, Susan; two children, June Keller Vernon Nelson (Jeff) and Victor Vernon, IV; two grandchildren, Grace and Joshua Coover; his three sisters, Stephanie McNeill, Charlotte Kagey (William) and Virginia Straub (Rudy); two uncles, Kennon V. Rothchild and Lee B. McGovern, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends who love and will miss him.



Vic was raised in Baldwinsville, N.Y. and Lynchburg, Va. He graduated from EC Glass High School, class of 1960 and attended Ferrum College. Vic's career was in accounting, taking him to Lynchburg, Hopewell, Virginia Beach and back to Lynchburg where he ended his career at Consolidated Shoe Company when he was 50 due to muscular dystrophy. Vic and Susan retired to the Outer Banks where Vic quickly got involved in helping and serving others. He enjoyed assisting teachers and tutoring students at Cape Hatteras Elementary School. Vic was a natural, with his friendly and outgoing personality, as a docent at the historic Hatteras Light House. He loved that job and the structure he served. He was there every day in the summer of 1999 observing as the lighthouse was moved 2,900 feet to a safer location. Vic's other passion while living in the Outer Banks was walking the beaches and collecting shells which he used to create lamps and other items for family and friends.



After many years there, they decided to get closer to family and moved to Stuarts Draft. He became an active volunteer for the Calvary United Methodist Church Food Pantry. As his abilities diminished he continued his service by handing out candy to children as they left the Pantry. He became known throughout Stuarts Draft as "the candy man".



The family would like to thank Katie Vassar, his aide, who masterfully allowed his independence while keeping him healthy and safe.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022, 11 a.m. at Calvary United Methodist Church, 2179 Stuarts Draft Hwy., Stuarts Draft, Va. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 9:30 until 11 a.m. Interment will follow the service in the church cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in Vic's memory to Calvary United Methodist Church Food Pantry or the Virginia Wildlife Center, P.O. Box 1557, Waynesboro, VA 22980.



McDow Funeral Home Inc.



1701 W. Main Street, Waynesboro, VA 22980



Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 2, 2022.