1958 - 2022
Viola "Weeda" Elizabeth Barbour Thomas

On Wednesday, January 12, 2022, Viola "Weeda" Elizabeth Barbour Thomas, 63, received her angel wings at the Heartland Skilled Nursing Facility. Weeda was born February 16, 1958, to the late Melvin D. Barbour Sr. and Evelyn T. Barbour. She will lie in repose on Friday, January 14, 2022, from 12 until 6 p.m. and on Saturday, January 15, 2022, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, Va. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Reposing
12:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA
Jan
15
Reposing
9:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA
Condolences and Prayers to the family. Weeda was a Dear Hearted person. May GOD Bless you all.
Theresa Russell
January 14, 2022
I will remember her as a woman of her ways and she had some ways, and she was dearly loved and will be missed!
Aleacea Hamlett
Family
January 14, 2022
