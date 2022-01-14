Viola "Weeda" Elizabeth Barbour Thomas
On Wednesday, January 12, 2022, Viola "Weeda" Elizabeth Barbour Thomas, 63, received her angel wings at the Heartland Skilled Nursing Facility. Weeda was born February 16, 1958, to the late Melvin D. Barbour Sr. and Evelyn T. Barbour. She will lie in repose on Friday, January 14, 2022, from 12 until 6 p.m. and on Saturday, January 15, 2022, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, Va. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 14, 2022.