Virginia Adams DeRemer
1936 - 2022
BORN
1936
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road
Lynchburg, VA
Virginia Adams DeRemer

June 24, 1936 - April 9, 2022

Virginia Adams DeRemer, 85, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022. She was the wife of the late, Virgil Ross DeRemer.

Born in Saegertown, Pennsylvania on June 24, 1936, she was a daughter of the late Louis and Margaret Perry Adams and was also preceded in death by a sister, Janet Ruth Everson. She was a member of Marsh Memorial United Methodist Church and retired from Central Health.

She is survived by two daughters, Fay DeRemer, Joyce (David) Contreras; two grandchildren, Sara Contreras, Rachel Hernandez; a brother, Frank (Donna) Adams, and two sisters, Katherine Kerecman and Jeanne (David) Stearns.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com

Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 15, 2022.
