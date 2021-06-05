Virginia Greene
May 25, 1923 - May 27, 2021
Miss Virginia Greene, 98, of Hyattsville, Md., formerly of Gretna, Va., was called from this life into a peaceful eternal rest on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center in Silver Springs, Maryland.
She was born on May 25, 1923, in Pittsylvania County, to the late Johnson Greene and Ella Tilla Lewis Greene. She was a dedicated and faithful member of the Mt. Airy Baptist Church where she was the "Mother of the Church".
Leaving to cherish her memories are a loving and faithful sister, Louise Hunter; a niece and caregiver, Mia Greene; a great niece and best friend, Reagan, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Miss Greene will be funeralized on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of Miller Funeral Home, Gretna, Va., Minister Joseph Chambers Jr., Eulogist. Interment will follow in the Mt. Airy Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mt. Airy Baptist Church Youth Ministry in Miss Greene's honor.
Mask are required and social distancing will be observed during the funeral service. Due to a limit of 100 attendees at the funeral, the Greene family encourages family and friends to join them virtually by going to www.millerfuneralhomeinc.com
The Greene family has entrusted the services of Miller Funeral Home, Gretna, Va.
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 5, 2021.