Virginia St. John Noblin



September 16, 1930 - March 22, 2021



Virginia St. John Noblin, 90, of Brookneal, Va., passed on to her heavenly home on Monday, March 22, 2021. She was born in Campbell County on September 16, 1930 to the late Carrie Annie Smith St. John and Coleman Waddell St. John.



Virginia was employed by Burlington Mills in Brookneal for many years before becoming a caregiver for her husband and a companion to former teacher, Mrs. Myrtle Straw. She loved helping others and caring for her family and grandchildren. Her family and friends always found her to be a "shoulder to lean on" as one of her many gifts was listening to people, finding out about their lives and families, and her willingness to share her faith in God. She loved flowers, gardening and cooking.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 47 years, Isaac Richard Noblin Jr.; one sister, Florence St. John McKinney (Fountain); three brothers, Waddell Tommy St. John, Warren St. John (Reva) and Bill St. John (Frances); and one sister-in-law, Catherine St. John.



She is survived by a loving and devoted daughter, Donna Noblin Brecker and loving son-in-law, John of Forest, Va.; one sister, Joyce St. John Marshall of Hampton, Va.; two brothers, Bobby St. John and Wayne St. John (Wanda) of Lynchburg, Va.; seven grandchildren, Stacey Carwile (Dewey), Tyler Jennings and Gabrielle "Gabby, all of Brookneal, Thomas Brecker (Coree), Shawn Brecker of Coatesville, Pa., Carrie Terry (Troy), Amanda Flaten (Chris) of Roseville, Calif.; six great-grandchildren, Sophia Brecker, Adam Showers, Colin Brecker, and Kaylee Brecker of Coatesville, Pa., Travis Terry and Malia Flaten of Roseville, Calif.; a special niece, Shirley Stevens (Henry) of Brookneal, Va.; three sisters-in-law, Joyce McCoy St. John of Concord, Calif., Angela Noblin of Paramus, N.J. and Patricia Noblin Souhrada of Farmville, Va.; one brother-in-law, Elroy Noblin of Alexandria, Va.; a hosts of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and her special caregivers, Barbara Baker and Lisa Pool, who became her family.



Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Ken Jenkins on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Lighthouse Community Baptist Church in Brookneal. The family will receive visitors at 1 p.m. prior to the service at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Midway Baptist Church Cemetery. The family requests that attendees follow the Covid Guidelines for the safety of everyone. In lieu of flowers please consider your local animal shelter, The Daily Bread or any food bank.



Special thanks to Centra Hospice, Bedford Hospital and Oakwood Manor for the care given our mother.



Jeffress Funeral Home And Cremation Service



304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, VA 24528



Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 25, 2021.