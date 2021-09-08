Ginny was such a role model at Nationwide. She started two communication clubs within our Company (LynNate and Eaglettes). We networked with our sister club, Seven Hills of Lynchburg. The thing I liked about Ginny is that she didn´t just tell you what and how to do things; but she took time to show you. Your contributions have impacted many and we are grateful. Much prayer for her family. Know that her memory lives on through the life she lived,

Teressa Hood, Raleigh, NC Work September 8, 2021