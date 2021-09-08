Virginia Dawson Powell
Virginia Dawson Powell, 94, of Lynchburg, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 4, 2021, with her family by her side. She was the widow of Earl Younger Powell.
Mrs. Powell was a daughter of the late Joel Edward Dawson and Kitty Boyd Foster. Virginia was also preceded in death by her sisters, Elnora, Hazel and Elizabeth, and brothers, Edward, Norman and Thomas Eugene.
She was a member of Memorial Christian Church where she served as an elder and many other positions over the years and made lasting friendships. She was retired from Nationwide Insurance Company where she was the first female division manager on the east coast.
She is survived by her son, Edward M. Powell and his wife, Marie, of Forest; grandsons, Michael D. Powell and his wife, Cindy, of Port Orange Florida, and Christopher S. Powell and wife, Laura, of Forest; three great-grandchildren, Dexter Crickenberger of Port Orange, and Lily and Clark Powell of Forest and three great-great grandchildren of Port Orange.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021, in Fort Hill Memorial Park with Chaplain Wayne Lanham officiating.
Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuenralhome.com
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 8, 2021.