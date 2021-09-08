Menu
Virginia Dawson Powell
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Virginia Dawson Powell

Virginia Dawson Powell, 94, of Lynchburg, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 4, 2021, with her family by her side. She was the widow of Earl Younger Powell.

Mrs. Powell was a daughter of the late Joel Edward Dawson and Kitty Boyd Foster. Virginia was also preceded in death by her sisters, Elnora, Hazel and Elizabeth, and brothers, Edward, Norman and Thomas Eugene.

She was a member of Memorial Christian Church where she served as an elder and many other positions over the years and made lasting friendships. She was retired from Nationwide Insurance Company where she was the first female division manager on the east coast.

She is survived by her son, Edward M. Powell and his wife, Marie, of Forest; grandsons, Michael D. Powell and his wife, Cindy, of Port Orange Florida, and Christopher S. Powell and wife, Laura, of Forest; three great-grandchildren, Dexter Crickenberger of Port Orange, and Lily and Clark Powell of Forest and three great-great grandchildren of Port Orange.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021, in Fort Hill Memorial Park with Chaplain Wayne Lanham officiating.

Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuenralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Fort Hill Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
Worked with Virginia 60-64. She is a highly respected, hard working lady. A manager first class. Sorry fir your loss. She helped many learn how to work.
Bob Stephens
September 9, 2021
Ginny was a very special lady! I worked with her and bowled with her and Earl when I first worked at Nationwide back in the 60´s. She will be missed by many I´m sure! Prayers to you, her family!
Shelby Holt
Work
September 9, 2021
Ginny was such a role model at Nationwide. She started two communication clubs within our Company (LynNate and Eaglettes). We networked with our sister club, Seven Hills of Lynchburg. The thing I liked about Ginny is that she didn´t just tell you what and how to do things; but she took time to show you. Your contributions have impacted many and we are grateful. Much prayer for her family. Know that her memory lives on through the life she lived,
Teressa Hood, Raleigh, NC
Work
September 8, 2021
I will miss her so she was my second Mother always there when I needed someone, rest in peace love you
Shelby Staples
Family
September 8, 2021
