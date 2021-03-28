Virginia "Estelle" RobinsonVirginia "Estelle" Robinson passed away at her residence in Arrington, Va., on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Born on December 20, 1939, to the late Charles William Robinson and Doretha (Irving) Robinson, she was preceded in death by five brothers, William Charles, James Carroll Sr., Edward Glenn, David Junior and Walter Cabble Robinson and her eldest sister, Betty Ann Smith.Estelle leaves her sisters, Shirley Robinson and Sallie Lombre and a sister-in-law, Wallice Vaughan Robinson, all of Arrington Va., and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Pastor Aaron Wade will conduct an outdoor service celebrating the life of Estelle on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at 12 p.m. Due to the pandemic the family ask attendees to wear mask and practice social distancing by staying inside your vehicle or maintaining a safe distance while standing outside. Interment will follow at Pine Hill Baptist Church Garden of Peace cemetery.Community Funeral Home directing