Virginia "Estelle" Robinson
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
909 5th Street
Lynchburg, VA
Virginia "Estelle" Robinson

Virginia "Estelle" Robinson passed away at her residence in Arrington, Va., on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Born on December 20, 1939, to the late Charles William Robinson and Doretha (Irving) Robinson, she was preceded in death by five brothers, William Charles, James Carroll Sr., Edward Glenn, David Junior and Walter Cabble Robinson and her eldest sister, Betty Ann Smith.

Estelle leaves her sisters, Shirley Robinson and Sallie Lombre and a sister-in-law, Wallice Vaughan Robinson, all of Arrington Va., and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Pastor Aaron Wade will conduct an outdoor service celebrating the life of Estelle on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at 12 p.m. Due to the pandemic the family ask attendees to wear mask and practice social distancing by staying inside your vehicle or maintaining a safe distance while standing outside. Interment will follow at Pine Hill Baptist Church Garden of Peace cemetery.

Community Funeral Home directing

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
You are dearly missed. Continue to rest in peace, my friend.
Juanita M Hardy
Friend
March 21, 2022
To the Robinson Family,
Heaven is our Home our final resting place. Estelle, earthly journey is now complete. Cares All Past, Home at Last, forever with the Lord.
May the peace of God surround the Robinson family during this difficult time and strengthen each one of you in the days ahead.
Deepest Sympathy,
Nolean Jones Deskins

March 30, 2021
Nolean Jones Deskins
My prayers are with you Shirley and Family!
Michael Page
March 29, 2021
To The Robinson Family, Our deepest sympathy in the "Home-going of Your Loved One". Remember Earth has no sorrows that Heaven cannot heal. We are keeping you lifted in prayer.
Wayne & Phyllis Henderson
March 29, 2021
It pains me greatly that you left us, but I know that you are at rest with the Lord. Rest In Peace, my dear friend. Gone But Never Forgotten!
Juanita M Hardy
March 28, 2021
In Loving Memories of A Wonderful Person, A Beautiful Smile. We Wll Love You and Miss You Always. Shirley, Sally & Deborah & Family & Friends, Keep 'JESUS' Close To Your Heart, This Is A 'Celebrations' No More Pain Or Sorrow!
Cheryl S. Booker, Shari, Jon', Cody Sites
Family
March 26, 2021
