Virginia McIvor Sutherland
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway
Madison Heights, VA
Virginia McIvor Sutherland

Virginia McIvor Sutherland, 91, of Madison Heights, passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at the Elms of Lynchburg.

Born in Lynchburg, on January 21, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Malcolm Earl McIvor and Cornelia White McIvor. After the death of her mother, she was raised by her aunt, the late Minnie W. Carey and her husband, the late James P. Carey.

She was a 1965 graduate of Lynchburg College, where she earned her Bachelor's degree. She also attended Longwood College and taught at New London Academy and substituted in Amherst County Schools for 20 years. She was a member of Madison Heights Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, William Gilbert Sutherland; her son, Carey G. Sutherland; her grandson, Ryan McConaghy; three sisters, Margaret M. Hargis, Cornelia M. Overstreet, and Barbara Ann Morris; and two brothers, Malcolm Earl McIvor, Jr. and J. C. McIvor.

She is survived by her son, William M. Sutherland and his wife, Melissa of Madison Heights; her daughter, Leigh S. McConaghy and her husband, Sam of Madison Heights; her daughter-in-law, Alexandra Sutherland; seven grandchildren, Richard Sutherland, William Sutherland, Bryce Sutherland, Jenny S. Zawitz (Dave), Molly Sutherland, Griffin McConaghy and Collin McConaghy (Trisha); eight great grandchildren; and her beloved dog Mario.

Private graveside services will be conducted at Fort Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Todd Blake officiating.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Amherst Humane Society, 318 Shelter Ln., Amherst, VA 24521, or to Madison Heights Baptist Church, 329 Main St., Madison Heights, VA 24572.

Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the Sutherland family. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
Mack sorry to hear of your mother passing I think of our younger years often
Alex Goolsby
February 28, 2021
Leigh,I was so sorry to hear about your mother.You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
cathy abbott
February 26, 2021
How Blessed I am to have known such a kind and Loving spirit. Some of my best memories are of our long talks and visits when we were neighbors. And making her Sweet Potato pies for Christmas. She will be always missed but never forgotten. The Angels, along with Ryan and Mr. Sutherland, are for sure rejoicing with the arrival of her precious heart. Prayers of comfort to the family.
Tammy Robertson
February 26, 2021
Prayers for your family
Pat & Kenny Massie
February 25, 2021
A very special lady. A life well lived! I along with many other will truly miss her. I´ll be Praying for all her family.
Jason Goodman
February 25, 2021
My heartfelt sympathy to you, Mack, Leigh, and your families. Betty Lambdin
Betty Lambdin
February 25, 2021
