Virginia McIvor Sutherland
Virginia McIvor Sutherland, 91, of Madison Heights, passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at the Elms of Lynchburg.
Born in Lynchburg, on January 21, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Malcolm Earl McIvor and Cornelia White McIvor. After the death of her mother, she was raised by her aunt, the late Minnie W. Carey and her husband, the late James P. Carey.
She was a 1965 graduate of Lynchburg College, where she earned her Bachelor's degree. She also attended Longwood College and taught at New London Academy and substituted in Amherst County Schools for 20 years. She was a member of Madison Heights Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, William Gilbert Sutherland; her son, Carey G. Sutherland; her grandson, Ryan McConaghy; three sisters, Margaret M. Hargis, Cornelia M. Overstreet, and Barbara Ann Morris; and two brothers, Malcolm Earl McIvor, Jr. and J. C. McIvor.
She is survived by her son, William M. Sutherland and his wife, Melissa of Madison Heights; her daughter, Leigh S. McConaghy and her husband, Sam of Madison Heights; her daughter-in-law, Alexandra Sutherland; seven grandchildren, Richard Sutherland, William Sutherland, Bryce Sutherland, Jenny S. Zawitz (Dave), Molly Sutherland, Griffin McConaghy and Collin McConaghy (Trisha); eight great grandchildren; and her beloved dog Mario.
Private graveside services will be conducted at Fort Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Todd Blake officiating.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Amherst Humane Society, 318 Shelter Ln., Amherst, VA 24521, or to Madison Heights Baptist Church, 329 Main St., Madison Heights, VA 24572.
Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the Sutherland family. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com
Published by The News & Advance on Feb. 25, 2021.