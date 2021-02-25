How Blessed I am to have known such a kind and Loving spirit. Some of my best memories are of our long talks and visits when we were neighbors. And making her Sweet Potato pies for Christmas. She will be always missed but never forgotten. The Angels, along with Ryan and Mr. Sutherland, are for sure rejoicing with the arrival of her precious heart. Prayers of comfort to the family.

Tammy Robertson February 26, 2021