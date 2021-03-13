Menu
Virginia Cothran Turnes
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista
809 Main Street
Altavista, VA
Virginia Cothran Turnes

August 24, 1933 - March 11, 2021

Virginia Cothran Turnes, 87, formerly of Altavista, died on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Runk & Pratt Pearls of Life. She was the wife of the late Fred Carlton Turnes.

She was born on August 24, 1933, in Pittsylvania County, a daughter of the late Jesse Garland Cothran and Pauline Dunn Cothran. She was a member of New Bethel United Methodist Church.

She is survived by two brothers, Garland "Ron" Cothran and his wife, Barbara, of North Chesterfield, and Paul W. Cothran and his wife, Lindie, of Forest; one sister, Thelma Cothran Booker of Hurt; two sisters-in-law, Fay Cothran of Forest, and Irola Cothran of Hurt; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Lauri Lynne Turnes; four brothers, William "Billy" Cothran, Jesse Donald Cothran, James Franklin Cothran, and Kenneth Eli Cothran; two brothers-in-law, James W. "Billy" Booker and Edward O. Shelton; two sisters-in-law, Ann Cothran and Anne Cothran; and a granddaughter, Jessalyn Nicole Burch.

A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Monday, March 15, 2021, at Finch & Finch Chapel, Altavista by the Rev. Steve Morris. Interment will follow at Altavista Memorial Park.

Virginia will be available for viewing Sunday, March 14, 2021, from 12 until 9 p.m. at Finch & Finch, Altavista.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider The National Kidney Foundation, 1742 E. Parham Road, Richmond, VA 23228.

Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.

Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service

809 Main Street, Altavista, VA 24517

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
14
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista
809 Main Street P.O. Box 85, Altavista, VA
Mar
15
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
VA
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Virginia was a special woman, and commanded the respect & integrity with those within her Family Circle, as well as those she would call true friends. My empathy goes out to all, as she earned the confidence one would anticipate and recall, as we acknowledge & honor her life and accomplishments, w/no reservations! ............... Jon Tyler Travis
Jon Travis
March 18, 2021
Ron and family thoughts and prayers for you and your family. You take care.
Dana Lang
March 15, 2021
