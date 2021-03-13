Virginia Cothran Turnes
August 24, 1933 - March 11, 2021
Virginia Cothran Turnes, 87, formerly of Altavista, died on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Runk & Pratt Pearls of Life. She was the wife of the late Fred Carlton Turnes.
She was born on August 24, 1933, in Pittsylvania County, a daughter of the late Jesse Garland Cothran and Pauline Dunn Cothran. She was a member of New Bethel United Methodist Church.
She is survived by two brothers, Garland "Ron" Cothran and his wife, Barbara, of North Chesterfield, and Paul W. Cothran and his wife, Lindie, of Forest; one sister, Thelma Cothran Booker of Hurt; two sisters-in-law, Fay Cothran of Forest, and Irola Cothran of Hurt; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Lauri Lynne Turnes; four brothers, William "Billy" Cothran, Jesse Donald Cothran, James Franklin Cothran, and Kenneth Eli Cothran; two brothers-in-law, James W. "Billy" Booker and Edward O. Shelton; two sisters-in-law, Ann Cothran and Anne Cothran; and a granddaughter, Jessalyn Nicole Burch.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Monday, March 15, 2021, at Finch & Finch Chapel, Altavista by the Rev. Steve Morris. Interment will follow at Altavista Memorial Park.
Virginia will be available for viewing Sunday, March 14, 2021, from 12 until 9 p.m. at Finch & Finch, Altavista.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider The National Kidney Foundation
, 1742 E. Parham Road, Richmond, VA 23228.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 13, 2021.