Vivian Adkins MillerAugust 12, 1925 - October 4, 2021Vivian Adkins Miller, 96, of Bedford, Va. gained her heavenly reward peacefully on Monday, October 4, 2021 at Runk and Pratt Liberty Ridge. She was the wife of the late Raymond Miller of Wharncliffe, W.Va. Born in Johnson County Kentucky on August 12, 1925 to the late Lester Adkins and Mable Adkins Jarrell. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, J. C. Adkins, and Lester Adkins; three sisters, Irene Adkins Simpkins, Margaret Adkins Simpkins Mahon, Louise Adkins Simpkins, her only daughter and the light of her life, Linda Miller Munroe May.She is survived by one sister, Martha (Betty) Adkins Taylor; five grandchildren, Kelly M. Carson (Rodney), Tara M. Krumm (Steve), Kendra Munroe (Broc), Edward Raymond Reed Munroe (Kristen), Kelly C. Lumb (Fred); eight great-grandchildren, Hunter Carson, Alissa Munroe, Eva Munroe, Vanna Munroe, Ryker Munroe, Nova Munroe, Regan Cutler, Nicholas Cutler; and a number of nieces, nephews and friends.Vivian was a lifelong member of the Wharncliffe Church of God in Wharncliffe, W.Va. She was happiest surrounded by her family and friends while in the kitchen cooking for them and will be remembered for her chicken and dumplings and banana pudding.The family would like to thank Beth Moore, Debbie Scott, Karen Vencill, Tiffany Martin, Rosa Lea C. Blankenship and Seven Hills Hospice for their help in caring and loving Vivian (Mamaw) in her final years.A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 1 p.m., at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel, 1235 Walnut St., Bedford with the Rev. Ray Kingrea officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Land Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 12 p.m.Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.