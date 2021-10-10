Menu
Vivian Adkins Miller
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burch-Messier Funeral Home Walnut Street Chapel
1235 Walnut St
Bedford, VA
Vivian Adkins Miller

August 12, 1925 - October 4, 2021

Vivian Adkins Miller, 96, of Bedford, Va. gained her heavenly reward peacefully on Monday, October 4, 2021 at Runk and Pratt Liberty Ridge. She was the wife of the late Raymond Miller of Wharncliffe, W.Va. Born in Johnson County Kentucky on August 12, 1925 to the late Lester Adkins and Mable Adkins Jarrell. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, J. C. Adkins, and Lester Adkins; three sisters, Irene Adkins Simpkins, Margaret Adkins Simpkins Mahon, Louise Adkins Simpkins, her only daughter and the light of her life, Linda Miller Munroe May.

She is survived by one sister, Martha (Betty) Adkins Taylor; five grandchildren, Kelly M. Carson (Rodney), Tara M. Krumm (Steve), Kendra Munroe (Broc), Edward Raymond Reed Munroe (Kristen), Kelly C. Lumb (Fred); eight great-grandchildren, Hunter Carson, Alissa Munroe, Eva Munroe, Vanna Munroe, Ryker Munroe, Nova Munroe, Regan Cutler, Nicholas Cutler; and a number of nieces, nephews and friends.

Vivian was a lifelong member of the Wharncliffe Church of God in Wharncliffe, W.Va. She was happiest surrounded by her family and friends while in the kitchen cooking for them and will be remembered for her chicken and dumplings and banana pudding.

The family would like to thank Beth Moore, Debbie Scott, Karen Vencill, Tiffany Martin, Rosa Lea C. Blankenship and Seven Hills Hospice for their help in caring and loving Vivian (Mamaw) in her final years.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 1 p.m., at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel, 1235 Walnut St., Bedford with the Rev. Ray Kingrea officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Land Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 12 p.m.

Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
14
Visitation
12:00p.m.
Burch-Messier Funeral Home Walnut Street Chapel
1235 Walnut St, Bedford, VA
Oct
14
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Burch-Messier Funeral Home Walnut Street Chapel
1235 Walnut St, Bedford, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Burch-Messier Funeral Home Walnut Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Love and comfort to all of Vivian's family--so sad to lose this wonderful person. She will be remembered by me for her truly loving, caring nature and her great family stories of my Great Aunt Mabel, my Grandmother Vivian Bragg and my Mother, Mabel Bragg Blankenbeckler. With deepest sympathy, Dreama Blankenbeckler (Seattle WA)
Dreama Blankenbeckler
Family
October 28, 2021
Kelly, Fred, Reghan and Nick
October 13, 2021
