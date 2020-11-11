Vivian Nickerson Burley
Vivian Nickerson Burley, 94, of Lynchburg, Va., passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020. She was the wife of the late Emmett Bently Burley for 57 years.
Vivian was born on May 6, 1926 to Harrison Nickerson and Beatrice Craddock. She graduated from Brookeville High School in 1943, then attended Phillips Business College. Vivian then went on to own and operate Burley's Market with her husband, Emmett for over 50 years. Both Vivian and Emmett were active members of the American Legion family. Vivian was past State President and Southern Division National Vice President of the American Legion Auxiliary in addition to her countless hours of volunteering with the organization. Vivian is a lifelong member of Tyreeanna United Methodist Church.
Vivian was a friend to all – everyone who met her loved her, and she loved them back fiercely. She was fulfilled by her service to the Lynchburg community through her customers, her church, and her Legion family. Vivian enjoyed playing the lottery at Burley's Market and interacting with her customers and employees, and sharing her words of wisdom. She was always ready to travel anywhere with family and friends, and loved communicating with friends on Facebook, both near and far. She was a self-proclaimed positive individual who loved life and lived it to the fullest.
Vivian is survived by her children, Wanda C. Burley, Bonnie Burley Crews, Betsy Burley Silby and husband, Edward; her grandchildren, Christina G. Matthews and husband Todd, Joshua Silby and Laura Carwile, and Brandon Silby and wife, Kristine of Colorado; her great-grandchildren, Benjamin C. Matthews, Joseph T. Matthews, Jordan T. Silby, Lance Carwile, Caleb Carwile, and Slayd Silby.
In addition to her parents and husband, Vivian was preceded in death by a sister, Eleanor Phelps; a brother, Arthur Nickerson; and a granddaughter, Tammy Abneyhughes. Emmett and Vivian raised George C. Burley from the age of 13 as one of their own, and he also preceded them in death.
Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation held at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg on Thursday, November 12, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. A private service for the family will be held at Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg. A public graveside service will take place at Fort Hill Memorial Park at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020, where "Mrs. B" will be laid to rest.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Tyreeanna United Methodist Church, 5215 Tyreeana Road, Lynchburg, VA 24504; American Legion Auxiliary Unit 16, 1301 Greenview Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24502; or Lewy Body Dementia Resource Center, 750 West Broadway, Suite #2R, Long Beach, NY 11561.
