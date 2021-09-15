Menu
W. Nathan Ranson
1977 - 2021
BORN
1977
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street
Appomattox, VA
W. Nathan Ranson

William Nathan Ranson, 44, of High Point, N.C., died on Sunday, September 12, 2021.

Nathan was born in Lynchburg, Va., on July 9, 1977, and was employed at TFG Glass in Kernersville, N.C. He was a dedicated and loving father to his girls, who were his world. He was artistic, especially enjoying drawing, writing songs, and playing music with "Sat". Nathan never met a stranger and was a friend to everyone.

He is survived by his mother, Phyllis Jamerson Harvey and her husband, David A. Harvey of Lynchburg; his father, James Frank Ranson Jr. of North Carolina; two daughters, Daisy Ranson and Lily Ranson of High Point, N.C.; a brother, Kevin Ranson (Teresa) of Nathalie; a sister, Adrian R. Sabog of Greensboro, N.C.; nieces, Julie, Michaela, Alayna, and Jordan; nephews, Gerran and Daton; great-nephews, Beau and Clay; and his daughters maternal grandparents, Robert and Debi Stivers.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Rocks Baptist Church Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Todd Estes.

The family will receive friends at Robinson Funeral Home from 5 until 7 p.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street , Appomattox, VA
Sep
18
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Rocks Baptist Church Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for your lose, Nathan was a good hearted caring man..Will never forget his special pot of homemade chili..Dance with Angels Nathan! R.I.P
Sharon Giles
September 18, 2021
So sorry for the loss of your son. I was working at VBH the day he was born..Prayers for your family.
Annie Mayberry
September 16, 2021
