W. Nathan Ranson
William Nathan Ranson, 44, of High Point, N.C., died on Sunday, September 12, 2021.
Nathan was born in Lynchburg, Va., on July 9, 1977, and was employed at TFG Glass in Kernersville, N.C. He was a dedicated and loving father to his girls, who were his world. He was artistic, especially enjoying drawing, writing songs, and playing music with "Sat". Nathan never met a stranger and was a friend to everyone.
He is survived by his mother, Phyllis Jamerson Harvey and her husband, David A. Harvey of Lynchburg; his father, James Frank Ranson Jr. of North Carolina; two daughters, Daisy Ranson and Lily Ranson of High Point, N.C.; a brother, Kevin Ranson (Teresa) of Nathalie; a sister, Adrian R. Sabog of Greensboro, N.C.; nieces, Julie, Michaela, Alayna, and Jordan; nephews, Gerran and Daton; great-nephews, Beau and Clay; and his daughters maternal grandparents, Robert and Debi Stivers.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Rocks Baptist Church Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Todd Estes.
The family will receive friends at Robinson Funeral Home from 5 until 7 p.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021
Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 15, 2021.