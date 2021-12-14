Waddie Ernest Crouch, III
Waddie Ernest Crouch, III, 65, of Forest, passed away on December 12, 2021. He was born in Lynchburg, Va., on September 6, 1956, a son of the late Waddie Ernest Crouch Jr. and Elizabeth Oglesby Crouch. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Tim Crouch.
Waddie is survived by his wife of 41 years, Susan Crouch; two children, Matthew Crouch and his wife, Alisha and Haley Vaughan and her husband, Keith; four grandchildren, Madison Crouch, Emily Vaughan, Jackson Crouch and Dylan Vaughan; siblings, Mark Crouch and Lee Crouch and his wife, Nicole. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and so many friends.
For those wishing to make memorial contributions in Waddie's memory please consider Lyn- Dan Heights Volunteer Fire Department, Campbell County Rescue Squad or Forest Volunteer Fire Department. The family wishes to extend their appreciation to Promedica Heartland Hospice for their love, compassion and care for Waddie and their family during this difficult time.
A funeral service and celebration of Waddie's life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Tree of Life Ministries in Lynchburg, with Pastor Mike Dodson officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, also at the church. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg is assisting the family.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 14, 2021.