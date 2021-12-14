I was working at Wooldridge ESSO in 1967. At that time people had a personal charge and got like 5 gallons of gas just signing their name, except I had to put their name at the top. I had waited on Mr. Crouch several times but could not remember his name. I asked him and what's that name and he looked at me mean like and said my name is Waddie Crouch and don't you forget it and I never did. When he came in the station later on from time to time I would tell him I won't forget it and we laughed.

james H wilkes December 14, 2021