Waddie Ernest Crouch III
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Waddie Ernest Crouch, III

Waddie Ernest Crouch, III, 65, of Forest, passed away on December 12, 2021. He was born in Lynchburg, Va., on September 6, 1956, a son of the late Waddie Ernest Crouch Jr. and Elizabeth Oglesby Crouch. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Tim Crouch.

Waddie is survived by his wife of 41 years, Susan Crouch; two children, Matthew Crouch and his wife, Alisha and Haley Vaughan and her husband, Keith; four grandchildren, Madison Crouch, Emily Vaughan, Jackson Crouch and Dylan Vaughan; siblings, Mark Crouch and Lee Crouch and his wife, Nicole. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and so many friends.

For those wishing to make memorial contributions in Waddie's memory please consider Lyn- Dan Heights Volunteer Fire Department, Campbell County Rescue Squad or Forest Volunteer Fire Department. The family wishes to extend their appreciation to Promedica Heartland Hospice for their love, compassion and care for Waddie and their family during this difficult time.

A funeral service and celebration of Waddie's life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Tree of Life Ministries in Lynchburg, with Pastor Mike Dodson officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, also at the church. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg is assisting the family.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Tree of Life Ministries
Lynchburg, VA
Dec
15
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Tree of Life Ministries
Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Susan, Mindy just told be about Waddie. I have been thinking about you so much. I am so sorry, Teresa
Teresa Golden
January 12, 2022
I'm so sorry for your loss. I just found out about it yesterday.I worked with Waddie for many years at M/B, RRDonelley, and last but not least LSC. I always called him "WAWA". Please accept my latest and I know he'll live long in your heart.
Ron Hamlet
Friend
December 16, 2021
Very sorry to hear about Mr. Crouch´s passing. Prayers for his family and friends during this difficult time. I had the pleasure of meeting him for Home Health. He had fond memories of the patients he saved and helped as well. He love what he did serving people in the community. God Bless
Shelley Home Health
December 14, 2021
Hard to believe its been so long since We ran together on the rescue squad. I ran several years with Waddie on CCRS. He will certainly be missed! May he rest in peace and may the arms of the lord embrace the family to carry them through.
Lisa Bowyer Cash
December 14, 2021
My heart can only remember when I first started as a fire fighter, Waddle and I trained together a many day. He will be missed. We enjoyed a lot laughs together. Rest in peace my brother. You served well.
Preston Crawford retired L.F.D.
December 14, 2021
Timothy Clark
December 14, 2021
I was working at Wooldridge ESSO in 1967. At that time people had a personal charge and got like 5 gallons of gas just signing their name, except I had to put their name at the top. I had waited on Mr. Crouch several times but could not remember his name. I asked him and what's that name and he looked at me mean like and said my name is Waddie Crouch and don't you forget it and I never did. When he came in the station later on from time to time I would tell him I won't forget it and we laughed.
james H wilkes
December 14, 2021
