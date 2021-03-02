Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Waldon Phillip Spangler Jr.
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway
Madison Heights, VA
Waldon Phillip Spangler Jr.

Waldon Phillip Spangler Jr., 58, of Madison Heights, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. Born on March 27, 1962, in Lynchburg, he was the son of Waldon Phillip Spangler Sr. and the late Judy Harper Neighbors. He was raised and loved by his grandparents, the late John and Aleise Harper.

Phil was a 1981 graduate of Amherst County High School and enjoyed being part of the Spindle Spinners as a drummer. Phil also enjoyed working with his hands and worked in the construction field for most of his adult life. When he was not working, he enjoyed fishing, hiking and drinking a cold glass of Dr. Pepper.

Phil is survived by his two daughters, Anjulea Overstreet (Josh) and Margaret Cash (Brandon); five grandchildren, Aquilla and Anyla Freeman, Jillyan and Archer Overstreet, and Carson Cash; one sister, Michelle Neighbors; one brother, Jay Spangler; and other loving family members and friends.

A memorial service will be conducted 11:30 a.m., Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 411 Blue Ridge Street, Lynchburg, VA 24501, with the Rev. Carlton Duck and the Rev. Dwayne Carson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.

Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Memorial service
11:30a.m.
Gethsemane Baptist Church
411 Blue Ridge Street, Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Monelison Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Whitten Monelison Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
I was sadden to learn of the passing of my friend. It was a honor have work with him and now he has a home beyond all homes . REST EASY MY FRIEND.
Phillip Priest
Acquaintance
March 25, 2021
You were a good friend all through school and I will miss you even more now.
Curtis N Lee
March 17, 2021
To my Grandchildrens: Aquilla and Anyla Freeman. Although you are young "When the storms of life batter mercilessly, hold fast to the knowledge that you're Loved. If you need to cry, I'll cry with you. If you need to talk, I'll listen. If you tire or talking, we can sit-quietly and still. Whatever it takes, I'm here, and I'm praying for you." Love Always, NaNa Freeman
Cleotha Freeman
March 3, 2021
To the Spangler/Carson families, Strength, Comfort, Peace, Hope from above. May God comfort you during this time of sorrow.
Freeman/Coles family
March 3, 2021
New Hope Baptist Church would like to send our Deepest Sympathy to the Spangler/Carson family. In regards to Aquilla & Anyla Freeman: May the Light of God's love embrace you during this difficult time.Our Congregation is thinking of you and praying for peace and comfort during your time of sorrow.
New Hope Baptist Church
March 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results