Waldon Phillip Spangler Jr.
Waldon Phillip Spangler Jr., 58, of Madison Heights, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. Born on March 27, 1962, in Lynchburg, he was the son of Waldon Phillip Spangler Sr. and the late Judy Harper Neighbors. He was raised and loved by his grandparents, the late John and Aleise Harper.
Phil was a 1981 graduate of Amherst County High School and enjoyed being part of the Spindle Spinners as a drummer. Phil also enjoyed working with his hands and worked in the construction field for most of his adult life. When he was not working, he enjoyed fishing, hiking and drinking a cold glass of Dr. Pepper.
Phil is survived by his two daughters, Anjulea Overstreet (Josh) and Margaret Cash (Brandon); five grandchildren, Aquilla and Anyla Freeman, Jillyan and Archer Overstreet, and Carson Cash; one sister, Michelle Neighbors; one brother, Jay Spangler; and other loving family members and friends.
A memorial service will be conducted 11:30 a.m., Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 411 Blue Ridge Street, Lynchburg, VA 24501, with the Rev. Carlton Duck and the Rev. Dwayne Carson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.
To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com
.
Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 2, 2021.