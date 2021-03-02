To my Grandchildrens: Aquilla and Anyla Freeman. Although you are young "When the storms of life batter mercilessly, hold fast to the knowledge that you're Loved. If you need to cry, I'll cry with you. If you need to talk, I'll listen. If you tire or talking, we can sit-quietly and still. Whatever it takes, I'm here, and I'm praying for you." Love Always, NaNa Freeman

Cleotha Freeman March 3, 2021