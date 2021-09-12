Menu
Wallace Grey Keesee
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
Wallace Grey Keesee

Wallace Grey Keesee, 85, peacefully left this world for the next on Thursday, September 9, 2021, in the Campbell County farmhouse where he was born on September 22, 1935. He was the only son of the late Charlie Wilbur and Catherine Wheeler Keesee.

Wally graduated from Rustburg High and attended Virginia Tech (VPI) where he was a member of the ROTC Corp of Cadets. He was an avid Hokie fan and follower of NASCAR, a lifelong member of Bethany United Methodist Church, a charter member of the Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department and a member of the Rustburg Ruritan Club for many years.

One of the first General Electric employees hired in Lynchburg in 1956, he met his beloved wife of 64 years, June Barrentine Keesee at work. He retired from GE/Ericsson after more than 43 years to begin his final career as a full-time farmer. Wally loved his cows and was always busy; he seldom took a day off. Until he lost his vision during the last two years of his life, he could outwork a person half his age and was seen daily on his tractor.

Wally loved to laugh, joke or tell a funny story. He loved to play with his children and spent lots of time attempting to teach them to play baseball. Alas, he was much more successful teaching them how to fix broken items themselves. He was mechanically gifted, a great designer and problem-solver.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his daughter, Donna Hobbs (Graham) and his sons, Brett and Jon Keesee (Michelle), all of Rustburg; granddaughters, Tanya Kramer (Craig) and her sons, Noah and Tyler of Granite City, Ill.; Nichole McKenzie (Mike) and her daughters, Anyslie and Avery of Evington; Kaylin Faris (Cory), Megan Daughtry (Vic) and daughter, Haleigh, and grandson, Matthew Keesee and daughter Rylee, all of Rustburg; grandson Jonathan Keesee (Gabriella Carr) of Franklin, Ind. and granddaughter, Hannah Keesee (Joe Thurman) of Concord, as well as many cousins and friends.

A memorial service with be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Bethany United Methodist Church, 2772 Bethany Road, Rustburg.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department.

Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Bethany United Methodist Church
2772 Bethany Road, Rustburg, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Wally was joy to know and work with. RIP old friend. Hope we meet again. God be with his family and friends.
Philip N Jones
Work
September 14, 2021
Wally was pleasure to know and work with. He was technically competent and a valuable member of the work force. He helped me several times finding oddball parts or suppliers. Rest In Peace Wally.
Fred Mayer
Work
September 12, 2021
May God keep you all close in your time of sorrow.
Donna Sue and Lisa Cash
Other
September 12, 2021
Wally was a very nice man - to work with - and converse with - God Bless!
Kay Holt
Work
September 12, 2021
