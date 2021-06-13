Walter Cunningham
Walter George William Cunningham of Big Island, Virginia, and formerly of Suffolk County, Long Island, New York, passed peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at the age of 94.
He was predeceased by his parents; two sisters; his former wife, Margaret, mother of his children; his son, Thom; and his furry friends, Chubbz, Baby, and KittyKat.
Walter leaves behind his wife of nearly 50 years, Jean. He was her knight-in-shining-armor. He also leaves his children, Kathie, Pattie (Tom), Peggy (Bobby), Terry (Diane), Susan (Gerard), and Dan (Angie); Jean's children, Jeanne, Rob, Jimmy (Alma). There are many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Walter served in the United States Navy during World War II. He was with the A&P Tea Company for over 35 years working his way up from delivery boy to manager and trouble shooter in various grocery stores in New York. In addition, he worked for several years at Eagle Eyrie Conference Center. He was a member of Big Island Baptist Church.
He possessed a wonderful, though sometimes wry, sense of humor and was always ready to lend a helping hand to any of those who need one.
He will be greatly missed.
At his request there will be no funeral or visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. To send condolences online please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com
. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 13, 2021.