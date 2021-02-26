Walter Sidney Jennings
May 29, 1949 - February 21, 2021
Mr. Walter Sidney Jennings, age 71, of Pamplin, passed away on February 21, 2021, at his residence. He was born to the late Mrs. Hazel J. Burrell Jennings and Mr. Sidney Jennings.
He was preceded in death by Nathaniel Burrell, Samuel Jennings, John Burrell and Thelma Kidd.
He leaves to cherish his memories, Ruth Jennings of Petersburg, Shirley Wheeler, Rosa Baker (Jerry), Harriett Croner, Clara B. Jennings, and Jimmy Baker, all of Pamplin, and Ollie Davis of Appomattox; two sisters-in-law, Ruth Burrell and Louise Burrell; special niece, Teresa Baker; his dog, Sadie; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Zion Baptist Church in Pamplin, with interment following. Public viewing will begin on Saturday, 27, 2021, from 1 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home in Charlotte Court House. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com
Jeffress Funeral Home, Inc.
227 Thomas Jefferson Hwy., Charlotte Court House, Va.
Published by The News & Advance on Feb. 26, 2021.