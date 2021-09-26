Walter Briton LeCompte
An online memorial service for Walter Briton LeCompte, who passed away on July 9, 2020, will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, October 1, 2021, with the Rev. Dr. Nancy Dawson and the Rev. Dr. Peter Thompson, senior pastor of First Presbyterian Church officiating. Out of concern for the health and safety of Mr. LeCompte's family and friends, the service will be held online rather than in person and will be live streamed on Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church's website (via YouTube) and FaceBook Live. The service may be viewed by going to QMPC.org
and clicking on the link on the front page for worship services. Mr. LeCompte's obituary may be viewed at tharpfuneralhome.com
. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 26, 2021.