Walter "Sonny" Maxwell Phillips
Sonny Phillips, age 86, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Runk and Pratt - Liberty Ridge. He was born on October 13, 1934, in Lynchburg to Walter Maxwell "Monk" and Virginia Phillips. He married Cornelia "Connie" Farrar Phillips on September 5, 1955, in Afton, Virginia.
He owned and operated Lancaster Galleries furniture store until he retired in 2001. Sonny truly enjoyed life and, especially, his love of golf. He instilled that love in his sons and grandsons who viewed him as an expert golfer and instructor. Sonny also had a great sense of humor and his quick wit was enjoyed by all those who knew him. Sonny was one of Jehovah's Witnesses and he was active in his faith. He is survived by his wife, Connie; a sister, Judy DeWitt (Gerry); a daughter, Jan Phillips Moss (Bill); sons, Jon Bradford Phillips (Bernadette), Steven Blair Phillips (deceased); grandchildren, Carter (Brooke) and Kyle (Haley) Moss, Sarah and Justin Phillips, and Hunter and Ali Phillips.
The family wishes to thank Vickie Runk, her staff at Liberty Ridge, and Hospice nurse, Bridgett, for their caring professionalism and comforting compassion towards Sonny and his family.
In lieu of funeral services, and to honor Sonny's wishes, the family requests those who wish can make donations in support of the worldwide work at jw.org
, to the Bedford Humane Society, or to a charity of their choice
.
.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 13, 2020.