Walter Maxwell "Sonny" Phillips
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Walter "Sonny" Maxwell Phillips

Sonny Phillips, age 86, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Runk and Pratt - Liberty Ridge. He was born on October 13, 1934, in Lynchburg to Walter Maxwell "Monk" and Virginia Phillips. He married Cornelia "Connie" Farrar Phillips on September 5, 1955, in Afton, Virginia.

He owned and operated Lancaster Galleries furniture store until he retired in 2001. Sonny truly enjoyed life and, especially, his love of golf. He instilled that love in his sons and grandsons who viewed him as an expert golfer and instructor. Sonny also had a great sense of humor and his quick wit was enjoyed by all those who knew him. Sonny was one of Jehovah's Witnesses and he was active in his faith. He is survived by his wife, Connie; a sister, Judy DeWitt (Gerry); a daughter, Jan Phillips Moss (Bill); sons, Jon Bradford Phillips (Bernadette), Steven Blair Phillips (deceased); grandchildren, Carter (Brooke) and Kyle (Haley) Moss, Sarah and Justin Phillips, and Hunter and Ali Phillips.

The family wishes to thank Vickie Runk, her staff at Liberty Ridge, and Hospice nurse, Bridgett, for their caring professionalism and comforting compassion towards Sonny and his family.

In lieu of funeral services, and to honor Sonny's wishes, the family requests those who wish can make donations in support of the worldwide work at jw.org, to the Bedford Humane Society, or to a charity of their choice.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
11 Entries
Sunny was a good and I will miss him a lot I was a cashier at Kroger I also know his grandkids sunny meet a lot to me I´m so sorry
Georgianna Harris
January 7, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss of Sonny. I have many find memories of him especially Boonsboro Country Club. He was in golfing group with my husband Terry. We were one of those couples that bought furniture from him and I still have most of the pieces Sonny was always smiling, just a fun guy to be around. Great guy!
Betty Jean Reid
December 16, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Sonny's passing. I always enjoyed his sense of humor!! he had some good stories. sending love and hugs
Sandy Zindel
December 14, 2020
Your Father,husband brother was a Jewel! I certainly appreciated him when I first became an adult. Also how Lancaster Galleries always had unique pieces of furniture of great quality. May God give you comfort during your time of bereavement. The family of the late Georgia S Jones
Sabra Jones
December 14, 2020
Sending you our love and prayers..May your hope and the support from the friends give you comfort and support.
Lori and Jim Hubbard
December 14, 2020
Sonny always held a special place with Kendall and me. Am sure they are rekindling their longtime friendship. My love to you and family. Patsy
Patsy White
December 14, 2020
So so sorry to hear that Sonny is no longer here. Love stopping by the townhouse on the way to the hole 3 - always hoping they would be outside and we would get to see them! Prayers to his entire family
Teresa Hudson
December 14, 2020
So very sorry to learn of "Sonny's" passing. Our heartfelt sympathy to each of everyone of you and our prayers are with you.
Margie & Kim Myers
December 14, 2020
On behalf of our entire organization we thank you for the privilege and honor to care for Phillips ..our prayers are with you all And our hearts feel The emptiness of his absence ..all our love be with you all Vickie Runk
Vickie Runk
December 13, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I look forward to seeing him again when all pain is past, as I know you do also.
Evangeline Denton
December 13, 2020
Sending sympathy to the family.
Susan Nuccio
December 13, 2020
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results