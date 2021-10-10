Walter McNair Wood
August 16, 1965 - September 27, 2021
Walter McNair Wood, 56, of Concord, passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021, of natural causes. Walter was born in Lynchburg at Virginia Baptist Hospital, on August 16, 1965, he was preceded in death by his parents, William McNair Wood and Margaret Bibb Taylor Wood.
Walter, lovingly referred to as "Grumpy" was always taking time from his demanding work schedule to help family and friends whenever needed no matter what. He was with no doubt thought of as "one tough man" with a heart of gold. Through his work he was able to travel the country seeing so much and meeting so many, which truly made him happy. He was very successful as an entrepreneur best known for his Flag Car and Trucking business.
He enjoyed working on his farm and searching for that next best truck, piece of equipment or motorcycle he could get his hand on. He regularly found laughter, sarcasm and just a plain ole good time in all he did. He was larger than life and stronger than most, a true pillar of strength for his family and friends. Walter will undoubtedly be missed as a loving husband, father, son, brother and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Denise A. Wood; sons, Wyatt M. Wood (Megan) and Eric Duncan (Jamie); his five granddaughters; sister, Emily B. Wood; and nephew, Lawson G. Wood.
An inurnment service at the New Concord Presbyterian Church Cemetery will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at "High Noon" (he was also a big Western movie fan).
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to be made to New Concord Presbyterian Church, 5588 New Chapel Rd, Concord, VA 24538.
To send condolences or submit a tribute about Walter online, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com
.
DONATIONS
New Concord Presbyterian Church, 5588 New Chapel Rd., Concord, VA 24538.
Published by The News & Advance from Oct. 10 to Oct. 17, 2021.