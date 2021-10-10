Menu
Walter McNair Wood
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway
Madison Heights, VA
Walter McNair Wood

August 16, 1965 - September 27, 2021

Walter McNair Wood, 56, of Concord, passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021, of natural causes. Walter was born in Lynchburg at Virginia Baptist Hospital, on August 16, 1965, he was preceded in death by his parents, William McNair Wood and Margaret Bibb Taylor Wood.

Walter, lovingly referred to as "Grumpy" was always taking time from his demanding work schedule to help family and friends whenever needed no matter what. He was with no doubt thought of as "one tough man" with a heart of gold. Through his work he was able to travel the country seeing so much and meeting so many, which truly made him happy. He was very successful as an entrepreneur best known for his Flag Car and Trucking business.

He enjoyed working on his farm and searching for that next best truck, piece of equipment or motorcycle he could get his hand on. He regularly found laughter, sarcasm and just a plain ole good time in all he did. He was larger than life and stronger than most, a true pillar of strength for his family and friends. Walter will undoubtedly be missed as a loving husband, father, son, brother and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife, Denise A. Wood; sons, Wyatt M. Wood (Megan) and Eric Duncan (Jamie); his five granddaughters; sister, Emily B. Wood; and nephew, Lawson G. Wood.

An inurnment service at the New Concord Presbyterian Church Cemetery will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at "High Noon" (he was also a big Western movie fan).

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to be made to New Concord Presbyterian Church, 5588 New Chapel Rd, Concord, VA 24538.

To send condolences or submit a tribute about Walter online, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.

DONATIONS

New Concord Presbyterian Church, 5588 New Chapel Rd., Concord, VA 24538.
Published by The News & Advance from Oct. 10 to Oct. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Inurnment
12:00p.m.
New Concord Presbyterian Church Cemetery
Concord, VA
Whitten Monelison Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of Walter's passing ! He is my 3rd cousin! Visited with him couple Years ago at farm where my Father William Wood Burke was born. Go's bless your family.
William Allen Burke
October 15, 2021
Denise and family, and dearest Emily - I am so very sorry for the loss of Walter. Please know that you all are in my thoughts and prayers now and in the days ahead.
Mary Wood Copeland
October 13, 2021
Walter helped everyone. He helped me so much while I was in Va., during Sis Laura´s illness. Tried to teach me on shooting the rifle. I failed miserably. He was proficient in killing black snakes so large it was scary. The snakes surrounded me under the house, in the house etc. He was so patient about putting the dogs up when my sisters and I would visit over on the farm. Two of my sisters were deadly afraid of the dogs. Helping him water the cows was such fun. Nothing but wonderful memories regarding this entire family. God bless you all. Aunt Rachel.
Rachel Wood Frees
October 10, 2021
