Walter helped everyone. He helped me so much while I was in Va., during Sis Laura´s illness. Tried to teach me on shooting the rifle. I failed miserably. He was proficient in killing black snakes so large it was scary. The snakes surrounded me under the house, in the house etc. He was so patient about putting the dogs up when my sisters and I would visit over on the farm. Two of my sisters were deadly afraid of the dogs. Helping him water the cows was such fun. Nothing but wonderful memories regarding this entire family. God bless you all. Aunt Rachel.

Rachel Wood Frees October 10, 2021