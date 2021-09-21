Menu
Wanda Morton Cox
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista
809 Main Street
Altavista, VA
Wanda Morton Cox

November 30, 1958 - September 20, 2021

Wanda Morton Cox, 62, of 618 Orrix Creek Road, Evington went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 20, 2021, at her home. She was the wife of Gerald Wayne Cox, Sr. for 44 years.

She was born November 30, 1958, in Lynchburg, a daughter of the late James Marshall Morton Jr. and Hazel Lorene Stanley Morton. She was a member of Lynchburg Church of Christ and attended Langhorne Chapel Community Church and was a retired employee for Hardee's. Wanda loved spending time with her family and watching her grandchildren play together.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons, Gerald Wayne Cox Jr. and his wife, Lauren of Forest, Zachary Kane Cox and his wife, Amanda of Lynchburg and Steven Leonard and his wife, Lindsay of Forest; three brothers, James Marshall Morton III and his wife, Connie of Thaxton, Ricky Lee Morton of Lynchburg and Dennis Wayne Morton of Forest; and six grandchildren, Lucas, Hailey, Penelope, Liam, Benjamin and Joey.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Altavista Memorial Park by Pastor Dwight Weaver Jr., and Pastor Owen Layne.

The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m., Wednesday at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista.

The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider the American Cancer Society by visiting this link https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/20222/donations/new .

Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.

Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service

809 Main Street, Altavista, VA 24517

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 8:30p.m.
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista
809 Main Street P.O. Box 85, Altavista, VA
Sep
23
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Altavista Memorial Park
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your sweet Wanda today and always. "Remember the Good Times" Love and Prayers David and Jeanette
David and Jeanette Witt
September 21, 2021
Gerald and family just know that mom and I are thinking about you all and praying for you as well if we can do anything for you please let us know Anne and Kathy
Kathy Wood
Friend
September 21, 2021
