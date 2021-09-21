Wanda Morton Cox
November 30, 1958 - September 20, 2021
Wanda Morton Cox, 62, of 618 Orrix Creek Road, Evington went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 20, 2021, at her home. She was the wife of Gerald Wayne Cox, Sr. for 44 years.
She was born November 30, 1958, in Lynchburg, a daughter of the late James Marshall Morton Jr. and Hazel Lorene Stanley Morton. She was a member of Lynchburg Church of Christ and attended Langhorne Chapel Community Church and was a retired employee for Hardee's. Wanda loved spending time with her family and watching her grandchildren play together.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons, Gerald Wayne Cox Jr. and his wife, Lauren of Forest, Zachary Kane Cox and his wife, Amanda of Lynchburg and Steven Leonard and his wife, Lindsay of Forest; three brothers, James Marshall Morton III and his wife, Connie of Thaxton, Ricky Lee Morton of Lynchburg and Dennis Wayne Morton of Forest; and six grandchildren, Lucas, Hailey, Penelope, Liam, Benjamin and Joey.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Altavista Memorial Park by Pastor Dwight Weaver Jr., and Pastor Owen Layne.
The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m., Wednesday at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista.
The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider the American Cancer Society
by visiting this link https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/20222/donations/new
.
Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com
to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service
809 Main Street, Altavista, VA 24517
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 21, 2021.