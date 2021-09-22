Menu
Wanda Staton Mays
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road
Lynchburg, VA
Wanda Staton Mays

January 19, 1958 - September 19, 2021

Wanda Staton Mays, 63, of Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.

Born on January 19, 1958, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late Ralph Junior Staton and Marie Richardson Staton.

Wanda was a loving mother and grandmother who loved and adored her family. She was a graduate of Brookville High School and University of Lynchburg, worked at BMG Metals for many years, and was a member of the Lynchburg Church of The Brethren. She loved Halloween especially the candy and dressing as a witch, with her hat, cane, and cauldron; but most of all spending time with her grandchildren and dog.

She is survived by her two sons, Travis Mays and wife, Shamra and Eric Mays and wife, Kayla; two grandchildren, Layla and Mason Mays; her sister, Debbie McGlothlin and husband, Mike, and daughter, Wanda's "Princess" Whitney, and sons, Brandon, and Jason; very special friends, Mildred Ore, Lorrie Smith, and Nancy Staton; and her canine companion, Diesel all of Lynchburg.

The family would like to give their sincere heartfelt thanks to the Smith Family, Drs. Cecelia MacCallum, Joseph Khoury, Bernard Ezigbo, and the nurses and staff of Centra Medical and Covid ICU for their loving care and support.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 7 until 9 p.m., Friday, September 24, 2021, at Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 Graves Mill Road, in Lynchburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Wanda Mays to the Lynchburg Humane Society, 1211 Old Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502, The American Cancer Society, 2050 Langhorne Road Suite 201, Lynchburg, VA 24501, or by carving a memorial pumpkin on Halloween.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be share with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked with Wanda at Montague-Betts and I will always remember her because she was always so fun to be around. I also worked at Animal Medical Center and she would bring Diesal in and she dearly loved her fur baby. She would always call when she was away to check on Diesal to make sure he was doing ok. RIP My Dear Friend
Kathy Kidd
Work
September 23, 2021
My thoughts and prayers to Wanda's family.....she was such a special friend and co-worker (Montague-Betts). She will be greatly missed! RIP
Cathy Carter (Burks)
September 23, 2021
Prayers and condolences to her family. May she rest in peace.
Kellye Foster Marker
School
September 23, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Wanda, you will be missed RIP sweet friend.
Wanda Coffey
September 23, 2021
Wanda, we will miss seeing you and Diesel driving in the neighborhood. RIP, sweet lady. The Hall Family, Wayne Dr.
Rose Hall
Other
September 22, 2021
