Wanda Miller
February 2, 1935 - March 20, 2022
Wanda Miller of Rustburg, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022. Wanda was 87.
Wanda, a loving wife, mother and grandmother was born in Avery County, North Carolina, on February 2, 1935, to Loddie and Dora McCoury. She was one of eight siblings that grew up by Roaring Creek in the beautiful mountains of western Carolina.
Wanda married Herbert Miller in Plumb Tree, N.C., on December 27, 1951. The couple were married for 65 years, until Herb's death in 2015. Wanda and Herb had four children and moved to Rustburg in 1967, where they remained for rest of their lives.
Wanda is survived by her four children, Maurice Miller (Sandy), Steve Miller, Linda LaMar (Randy), and Liz Miler-Philbrook (Scott); grandchildren, Jason Miller, Cara Miller, Scott Lang, Ryan LaMar, Lyndsey Stefancic, Katherine Noonan, Rachel Brooks, Katelyn Ward, Morgan Philbrook, and Jesse Philbrook, and 12 great-grandchildren.
Wanda was a long-time member of the Eastern Star, enjoyed reading, history and gardening. She especially loved the native wildflowers of North Carolina and Virginia and spent many hours working in her flower gardens.
Wanda was a kind and gentle soul, gracious and welcoming to all that came to her home. Her kindness extended to stay animals, particularly cats that would sometimes roam the area. Wanda would look after and often adopt these cats, giving them a warm and loving home.
A memorial service for Wanda will be planned for this later this summer.
To honor Wanda's memory, please consider donating to Friends of Campbell County Animal Control to support the health and medical needs of stay cats. https://www.friendsofcampbellcounty.org/
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 23, 2022.