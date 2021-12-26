Tina, I knew your Mom when she and your Granny lived in Bedford and after they moved to Brookneal too. I lost touch after my Mom (Gladys Millner) passed in 2012. Kitty and my mom were best of friends. I remember when Wanda was first diagnosed with MS. She always was so positive and did not let It bring her spirits down. She kept going with a smile and a warm kindred spirit. She and your Granny are chattering in Heaven catching up on all the things that have happened the last 20 some years! Remember she is pain free, whole and healthy again, and is always with you in your heart! My thoughts and prayers are with you.

Emily Jones Friend December 27, 2021