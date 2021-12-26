Wanda Cyrus Watts
February 5, 1963 - December 20, 2021
Wanda Cyrus Watts, 58, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Lynchburg General Hospital.
Wanda was born on February 5, 1963 in Washington, D.C. She was the daughter of the late C.W Cyrus and Carol Ann Dunn Taylor. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Claudia Carter and two brothers, Ronald "Ronnie" Cyrus and Donald Cyrus.
Wanda loved spending time with her family and devoted her life to being a Mother. She retired from Lowe's in 2003 due to Multiple Sclerosis. Despite the limitations and obstacles brought on by MS, she never stopped doing for others and always had a smile on her face. She loved to crochet and was known for making blankets and bracelets. She enjoyed the Blue Ridge Parkway and listening to the musical group Alabama. She was a member of Hyland Heights Baptist Church.
Wanda is survived by her husband of 26 years, Hubert R. Watts Jr.; her daughter, Teri Bragg and her husband, Arnold; brother, Frank Cyrus of Ohio; sister-in-law, Lois Cyrus; brother-in-law, Bill Carter; two dedicated nephews, Collin Johnson (MacKenzie) and Willie Johnson (Tiffany); as well as other numerous nieces and nephews; her "adopted brother", Jeremy Branham (Leslie) and her lifelong friend, Diane Branham, who mutually shared her love of listening to Alabama. She will also be missed by her feline companion Boots who she lovingly referred to as her "heated blanket".
The family will receive friends on Monday, December 27, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Whitten Timberlake Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted at Whitten Timberlake Chapel on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 11 a.m with the Reverend Dr. David Turner officiating. Interment will be private.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions in Wanda's name are asked to consider the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Blue Ridge Chapter, 4200 Innslake Drive No 301, Glen Allen VA 23060.
To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com
. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 26, 2021.