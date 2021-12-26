Menu
Wanda Cyrus Watts
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Wanda Cyrus Watts

February 5, 1963 - December 20, 2021

Wanda Cyrus Watts, 58, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Lynchburg General Hospital.

Wanda was born on February 5, 1963 in Washington, D.C. She was the daughter of the late C.W Cyrus and Carol Ann Dunn Taylor. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Claudia Carter and two brothers, Ronald "Ronnie" Cyrus and Donald Cyrus.

Wanda loved spending time with her family and devoted her life to being a Mother. She retired from Lowe's in 2003 due to Multiple Sclerosis. Despite the limitations and obstacles brought on by MS, she never stopped doing for others and always had a smile on her face. She loved to crochet and was known for making blankets and bracelets. She enjoyed the Blue Ridge Parkway and listening to the musical group Alabama. She was a member of Hyland Heights Baptist Church.

Wanda is survived by her husband of 26 years, Hubert R. Watts Jr.; her daughter, Teri Bragg and her husband, Arnold; brother, Frank Cyrus of Ohio; sister-in-law, Lois Cyrus; brother-in-law, Bill Carter; two dedicated nephews, Collin Johnson (MacKenzie) and Willie Johnson (Tiffany); as well as other numerous nieces and nephews; her "adopted brother", Jeremy Branham (Leslie) and her lifelong friend, Diane Branham, who mutually shared her love of listening to Alabama. She will also be missed by her feline companion Boots who she lovingly referred to as her "heated blanket".

The family will receive friends on Monday, December 27, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Whitten Timberlake Chapel.

A funeral service will be conducted at Whitten Timberlake Chapel on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 11 a.m with the Reverend Dr. David Turner officiating. Interment will be private.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions in Wanda's name are asked to consider the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Blue Ridge Chapter, 4200 Innslake Drive No 301, Glen Allen VA 23060.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family.

Whitten Timberlake Chapel

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA
Dec
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
2 Entries
Tina, I knew your Mom when she and your Granny lived in Bedford and after they moved to Brookneal too. I lost touch after my Mom (Gladys Millner) passed in 2012. Kitty and my mom were best of friends. I remember when Wanda was first diagnosed with MS. She always was so positive and did not let It bring her spirits down. She kept going with a smile and a warm kindred spirit. She and your Granny are chattering in Heaven catching up on all the things that have happened the last 20 some years! Remember she is pain free, whole and healthy again, and is always with you in your heart! My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Emily Jones
Friend
December 27, 2021
So sorry about the loss of Wanda I worked with her at Lowes in Lynchburg and she married my cousin jr. Watts she was such a sweet lady and I really enjoyed her company prayers to jr. And the res of her family.
Tony Ayres
Family
December 26, 2021
