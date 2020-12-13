Warren Jennings



February 22, 1932 - November 29, 2020



Warren Duval Jennings, 88, of Lynchburg, Virginia, passed away peacefully at Chesapeake Health and Rehabilitation Center on November 29, 2020. Born on February 22, 1932, in Lynchburg, Va., he was the son of the late Leroy Randolph Jennings and Margaret (Maggie) Hudson Jennings. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Bertha May Jennings; his granddaughter, Zecharia Jennings; sister, Dorothy "Dot" Bibb; and his brothers, Harman Jennings and Donald Jennings



Mr. Jennings had worked at White Star Laundry for several years before working at the RocTenn, formerly Mead Corp., papermill. He also served several years in the United States Navy Reserves.



Surviving are his children, Troy Jennings of Lynchburg, Lt Col (Ret.) Neal Jennings and wife, Anne, of Chesapeake, and Kimberly Jennings-Montgomery of Chesapeake; grandchildren, Grace, Caroline, Jackson, and Annabelle Jennings and Winter Jennings-Montgomery. He is also survived by his brothers, Leroy Jennings Jr. and Linwood Jennings; as well as nephews, nieces, and other family members.



Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 13, 2020.