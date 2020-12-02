Warren Ray "Poppy" Blankenship
Warren Ray "Poppy" Blankenship, 72, of Lynchburg, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Patricia Blankenship.
Born on August 24, 1948, in Lynchburg, he was a son of the late Doris Nuckles. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Dolinger Blankenship.
He was a retired U.S. Navy Veteran after 23 years of service and retired from Lynchburg Archer Creek Foundry. Poppy enjoyed relaxing at home watching his favorite morning game shows, afternoons watching his westerns, spending time with his family in the evenings and he loved a good game of spades. Poppy spent many years in a bowling league. He loved to play Bingo and when he had the chance he liked to catch a Hill Cats game.
He is survived by three daughters, Lisa Lloyd (Ronnie) of Rustburg, Diane Blankenship, and Cynthia Coffey (TJ), both of Lynchburg; a sister, Debbie Goodman (Kenneth) of Rustburg; six grandchildren, Tabitha, Erin, Zach, Kaitlyn, Carly, and Andrew; five great-grandchildren, Kyndal, Paityn, Mila, Baby May and Baby Martin; and his dog, Cameron
A memorial service with military honors will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Gethsemane Baptist Church with the Rev. Carlton Duck officiating.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 2, 2020.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 2, 2020.