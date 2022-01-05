Menu
Wayne Lee Campbell
1944 - 2022
BORN
1944
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway
Madison Heights, VA
Wayne Lee Campbell

Wayne Lee Campbell, 77, of Madison Heights, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at his residence.

He was born in Amherst County, on October 21, 1944, he was the son of the late James Audie Campbell and Flossie Cash Campbell.

He was retired from the Lynchburg Foundry and was a member of Central Baptist Church. When he was able, he enjoyed bowling and playing golf.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Thelma Campbell and Cora Campbell and one brother, Herbert Campbell.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Patricia M. Campbell; one sister, Linda Wright and her husband, Kenneth; and a special niece, Gwen Moore.

A funeral service will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with the Rev. Larry Fitzgerald officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Entombment at Fort Hill Memorial Park will be private.

Memorial contributions may be directed to either the Amherst Humane Society www.amherstanimalshelter.org or to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org.

To send condolences online, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 5, 2022.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.