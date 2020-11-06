Wayne Glenwood Morris



April 4, 1939 - November 3, 2020



Mr. Wayne Morris, age 81, of Lowesville, passed away peacefully on November 3, 2020. He was born in Madisonville, Va., on April 4, 1939, the oldest of four children, to the late Alonza "Doc" Morris Sr. and Katherine Morris.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Alonza Hansford Morris Jr. and his brother-in-law, Jack Chambers.



He is survived by his wife of sixty-one years, Carolyn Woosley Morris; six children, Teresa Guthrie (Greg) of Nathalie, Chris Morris (Patty) of Old Well, Greg Morris (Shannon) of Salisbury, N.C., Brian Morris (Teresa) of Wylliesburg, Jason Morris (Tamara) of Cullen, and Jennifer Campbell (Tim) of Lowesville; eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren; two sisters, Becky Shorter (Billy) of Appomattox, and Carolyn Chambers of Red House; a host of nieces and nephews; and many honorary children and grandchildren he considered his very own. He was adored by his cat, Lucy for eight years and loved to spend time with his grandpuppy, Sapphire.



A graveside service will be held at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1040 Depot Lane, Nathalie, Va., on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service. Please remember to wear a mask and social distance. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the North Halifax Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, 4201 Leda Grove Rd., Nathalie, VA 24577.



Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service



304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, VA 24528



Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 6, 2020.