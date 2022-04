Webster E. GroomsWebster E. Grooms, of Amherst, Va., transitioned on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at the Fairmont Crossing Health and Rehabilitation Center. A memorial service honoring Webster's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg Chapel. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory