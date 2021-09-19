Whitney McClanan Foster



August 6, 1944 - August 22, 2021



Whitney McClanan Foster, 77, passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, Fla. after a brave fight against cancer. Whitney was born "Kay" Whitney McClanan, August 6, 1944 in Lynchburg, Va. She graduated from Ferrum Jr. College and East Tennessee State University.



Her early career was in the airline industry, however her compassion for others lead her to healthcare, in which she achieved extensive training in multiple fields, primarily as a Certified Nursing Assistant.



Whitney's vibrant, joy filled and loving personality brightened the lives of all she encountered. She possessed a heart of gold and a Godly soul that flowed over to others each day.



She was a world traveler and supported many charitable organizations world-wide.



She is survived by her cousins, Dale K. McClanan (Loretta), of Stratford, Conn.; Debra M. O'Meara (Jerry), of Merritt Island, Fla.; many beloved cousins in Virginia Beach, Chesterfield, Rockville and Richmond, Va., and a host of loving friends.



She was preceded in death by her father, Navy Cmdr. Forest Hope McClanan; mother, Arlene Wright McClanan Hawkins; step-father, Thomas Hawkins; uncle, Navy Cmdr. Retired, Francis Hugh McClanan (Mary "Connie" Conson McClanan); and cousin, Derick N. McClanan.



Whitney will be laid to rest at Riverside Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk, Va. at a future date with a service and a "Celebration of Life" following.



Forest Lawn Funeral Home



5740 South Pine Avenue



Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 19, 2021.