It is so sad, to hear about the passing of Tommie, he was so funny, always making you laugh, with the crazy stuff that he always talked about, Tommie loved life, he was happy and he lived his life his way, just like we all, and he was happy not sad, and that the respect that we owe Tommie, a lot of people knows me by Eli Woodson, well rest in peace my brother, you have no more sickness, or pain to hurt your soul here on this earth, and may god bless you. Eli Richardson

Eli Richardson Friend December 14, 2020