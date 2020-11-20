Wilford "Buddy" Huffman
GRETNA, Va.
Wilford Grayson "Buddy" Huffman Jr., age 77, of Gretna, died on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at his residence.
Born on December 8, 1942, he was a son of the late Wilford Grayson Huffman Sr. and Madeline Hines Huffman. He was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Ray Shannon.
He retired from B & W and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Buddy loved playing softball, horseshoes, bowling, playing cards with his Gretna buddies and was a big Washington Nationals fan. He had many friends who loved him, and the family would like to thank special friends, Eddie and Grayson Reynolds, Kenny Worley, Mike and Donna Robertson and the rest of the Brookneal Gang.
He is survived by one son, Tony Huffman of Forest; two daughters, Pam Huffman Lewis of Gretna, and Briana Huffman and significant other, Charles Burkett, of Savannah, Ga.; three sisters, Ramona Ferguson of Madison Heights, Nancy Shannon of Gretna, and Rhonda Milam and husband, Ryland, of Gretna; three grandchildren, Brandon Hodges, Megan Hodges and Aris Burkett; four great-grandchildren, McKayla Hodges, Grayson Hodges, Zoey Monroe and Ryan Hodges; and numerous nieces, nephew, cousins and friends.
Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Gretna Burial Park by the Rev. Bobby Brumfield
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com
.
.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 20, 2020.