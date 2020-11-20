Menu
Wilford "Buddy" Huffman
1942 - 2020
BORN
December 8, 1942
DIED
November 19, 2020
Wilford "Buddy" Huffman

GRETNA, Va.

Wilford Grayson "Buddy" Huffman Jr., age 77, of Gretna, died on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at his residence.

Born on December 8, 1942, he was a son of the late Wilford Grayson Huffman Sr. and Madeline Hines Huffman. He was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Ray Shannon.

He retired from B & W and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Buddy loved playing softball, horseshoes, bowling, playing cards with his Gretna buddies and was a big Washington Nationals fan. He had many friends who loved him, and the family would like to thank special friends, Eddie and Grayson Reynolds, Kenny Worley, Mike and Donna Robertson and the rest of the Brookneal Gang.

He is survived by one son, Tony Huffman of Forest; two daughters, Pam Huffman Lewis of Gretna, and Briana Huffman and significant other, Charles Burkett, of Savannah, Ga.; three sisters, Ramona Ferguson of Madison Heights, Nancy Shannon of Gretna, and Rhonda Milam and husband, Ryland, of Gretna; three grandchildren, Brandon Hodges, Megan Hodges and Aris Burkett; four great-grandchildren, McKayla Hodges, Grayson Hodges, Zoey Monroe and Ryan Hodges; and numerous nieces, nephew, cousins and friends.

Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Gretna Burial Park by the Rev. Bobby Brumfield

Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Gretna Burial Park
Funeral services provided by:
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Inc. - Gretna
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
15 Entries
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Martha Shelton
Friend
November 19, 2020
Our deepest sympathy goes out to Buddy’s family- Buddy was one know character. He could make a monkey laugh. Buddy will be missed by all who knew him. Our prayers are with his family.
Larry, Joyce, & Stuart Dalton
Friend
November 19, 2020
Angie Gledhill
November 19, 2020
Prayers to his family!
Etta Skinnell
Friend
November 19, 2020
Buddy was a great guy, always enjoyed working with him at CNFP, Framatome, AREVA. He will surely be missed.
Prayers for the Family!
Mark Krams
Mark Krams
Coworker
November 19, 2020
So sorry to hear of Buddy’s passing .He and my daddy were good friends .Daddy always wanted to visit with Buddy but his illness prevented that . They are both rejoicing in heaven now .Sending love & prayers to family & friends .
Tonya Haley Vasser
November 19, 2020
Thoughts and Prayers to the Huffman family
Vicky Creasy
Acquaintance
November 19, 2020
Worked with Buddy many years so sorry to hear this .
Wiley Nash
November 19, 2020
Tony and Pam. I’m so sorry for your lose. My prayers go out to you and your family
Dwaine Morris
Friend
November 19, 2020
My heart is broken ! One of the sweetest and most humble man i know from the day he was born. Prayers for all!
Patsy Hedrick
Friend
November 19, 2020
Prayers for each in the loss of someone so loved and special. We send our condolences and love.
James & Julia Lukin
Friend
November 19, 2020
Thoughts and prayers for all the family and friends.
Alice k Keesee
Friend
November 19, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Your family will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Tammie Hodges
November 19, 2020
To Buddy's children, Tony, Pam & Briana, to sisters,Rhonda ❤, Ramona & Nancy & families, I am so sorry. My thoughts & prayers are with you all.
Sharon Mayhew
November 19, 2020
Sorry for your loss
Diane Billy
November 19, 2020