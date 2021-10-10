William "Bill" Sunday Arthur
William "Bill" Sunday Arthur, 97, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Summit Heath & Rehab.
Born December 2, 1923 in Campbell County, he was the son of the late Elias Washington Arthur and Nannie Bomar Arthur. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 70 years, Margaret Case Arthur; his daughter, Margaret "Peggy" Dunnaway; two brothers; and five sisters.
Bill was a veteran of the World World II era and served his country in the Army Air Corps. After his military service, he owned and operated Bill's Reconditioning & Repair for over 50 years. Bill was an avid outdoorsman and loved fishing and hunting. He was a member of Wesleyberry United Methodist Church in Gladys.
He is survived by his special niece, Sally L. Aughey and her husband, Samuel; son-in-law, Jesse Dunnaway; grandchildren, Kimberly Rush and her husband, Lacy, Samantha Jennings and her husband, Jeff, Curtis C. Keesee III and his partner, Tiffany, Sonny Ashby; and nine great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Monday, October 11, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m at Whitten Timberlake Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with Pastor David Turner officiating. Interment will follow at Virginia Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorial contributions in Bill's name are asked to consider St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com
. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 10, 2021.