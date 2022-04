William Theodore BaileyWilliam Theodore Bailey, 58, passed away on Sunday December 13, 2020, at Virginia Baptist Hospital. He was the son of the late William and Marie Bailey.A visitation will be held from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, 220 Breezewood Drive. A graveside service will be held Friday, December 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Forest Hill Cemetery.Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory