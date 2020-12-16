Menu
William Theodore Bailey
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
William Theodore Bailey

William Theodore Bailey, 58, passed away on Sunday December 13, 2020, at Virginia Baptist Hospital. He was the son of the late William and Marie Bailey.

A visitation will be held from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, 220 Breezewood Drive. A graveside service will be held Friday, December 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Forest Hill Cemetery.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
5:30p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA
Dec
18
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Forest Hill Cemetery
VA
Our deepest condolences. Rodney & Nicky
Rodney Lightfoot
December 17, 2020
So sorry for your loss. My prayers to his family and friends. William was such a joy to be with and will be missed. My Sincere Condolences to his family and loving friends.
Greg Camp
December 16, 2020
