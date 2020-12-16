William Theodore Bailey
William Theodore Bailey, 58, passed away on Sunday December 13, 2020, at Virginia Baptist Hospital. He was the son of the late William and Marie Bailey.
A visitation will be held from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, 220 Breezewood Drive. A graveside service will be held Friday, December 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Forest Hill Cemetery.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 16, 2020.