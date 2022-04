William "Buddy" R. BeverlyWilliam "Buddy" R. Beverly, 74, of Lynchburg, departed this life on Friday, December 4, 2020.Remains rest with Owens Funeral Services in Ashland, Va. There will be a public viewing on Thursday, December 17, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Heart to Heart Church Ministries, 2211 Haden St., Lynchburg, VA 24501. A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. at the Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Rd, Triangle, VA 22172. Please visit www.owensfuneralservices.com for online condolences.