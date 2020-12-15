William "Buddy" R. Beverly
William "Buddy" R. Beverly, 74, of Lynchburg, departed this life on Friday, December 4, 2020.
Remains rest with Owens Funeral Services in Ashland, Va. There will be a public viewing on Thursday, December 17, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Heart to Heart Church Ministries, 2211 Haden St., Lynchburg, VA 24501. A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. at the Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Rd, Triangle, VA 22172. Please visit www.owensfuneralservices.com
for online condolences.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 15, 2020.