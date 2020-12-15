Menu
William R. "Buddy" Beverly
FUNERAL HOME
Owens Funeral Services
104 Green Chimney Ct.
Ashland, VA
William "Buddy" R. Beverly

William "Buddy" R. Beverly, 74, of Lynchburg, departed this life on Friday, December 4, 2020.

Remains rest with Owens Funeral Services in Ashland, Va. There will be a public viewing on Thursday, December 17, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Heart to Heart Church Ministries, 2211 Haden St., Lynchburg, VA 24501. A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. at the Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Rd, Triangle, VA 22172. Please visit www.owensfuneralservices.com for online condolences.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heart to Heart Church Ministries
2211 Haden St., Lynchburg, VA
Dec
18
Graveside service
12:30p.m.
Quantico National Cemetery
18424 Joplin Rd., Triangle, VA
Rest in Peace Buddy! Your presence will surly be missed! Your music, laughter, love of family and knowledge of all things Lynchburg was a blessing to witness and will always be present in your spirit!
Billy Banks
December 17, 2020
My condolences to the family of Buddy Beverly, a friend . RIP
Robert Tanner
December 17, 2020
Buddy you were a very good friend, you will be missed dearly. Rest in Peace my Friend.
Phyllis F. Watkins
December 16, 2020
Sympathy to your family during this passing of "Buddy". We grew up on White Rock Hill. God bless you!!!
Shirley Jones
December 15, 2020
Buddy was a good friend and a wonderful spirit. Rest in Peace Brother. Heart and Soul..
Elvis Cheatham
December 15, 2020
Our Prayers go out to the family in their time of grief and loss
Raymond III Winky & Scottie B Ferguson
December 15, 2020
Buddy you was always a part of the Thomas family..your laughter..and stories...rip my friend From Thomas family
Shirley gatling
December 15, 2020
