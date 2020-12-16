William Wendell Bogle
William Wendell Bogle, 73, of Lynchburg died on Monday, December 14, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Judy, to whom he was married for 28 years. Wendell was a dedicated husband and family man.
Wendell was born on August 10, 1947 in Wytheville, Virginia, and was the son of the late Fred and Ruth Bogle.
He was a faithful member of The Lynchburg Church of The Nazarene and was retired from AEP after 39 years of service. He also served four years in the US Air Force during the Vietnam era.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Amanda Earls (John), and Katie Branch (Jeff). He was the "Proud Poppy" of eight grandchildren, Mac, Jack, Sam and Maeve Branch, Olivia and Isaac Earls, Will Harlow, and Noah Urchek. He is also survived by his sister, Evelyn Larimer, of Glen Allen Virginia and brother Ronald Bogle (Mary Jo) of Minneapolis. He was predeceased by five brothers and one sister. He is also survived by three brothers-in-law, Mike Smythers (Carol), Bob Smythers (Cheri), and Steve Smythers (Jennifer). He is also survived by many dearly beloved nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Spring Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, and in honor of Wendell's dedication and service, memorial contributions to Lynchburg Meals on Wheels, PO Box 1388, Lynchburg, VA 24505, would be greatly appreciated. In addition, contributions may also be made to The Lynchburg Church of the Nazarene Building Fund, 1737 Wards Ferry Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502.
Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory, Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2020.