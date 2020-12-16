Menu
William Wendell Bogle
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
William Wendell Bogle

William Wendell Bogle, 73, of Lynchburg died on Monday, December 14, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Judy, to whom he was married for 28 years. Wendell was a dedicated husband and family man.

Wendell was born on August 10, 1947 in Wytheville, Virginia, and was the son of the late Fred and Ruth Bogle.

He was a faithful member of The Lynchburg Church of The Nazarene and was retired from AEP after 39 years of service. He also served four years in the US Air Force during the Vietnam era.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Amanda Earls (John), and Katie Branch (Jeff). He was the "Proud Poppy" of eight grandchildren, Mac, Jack, Sam and Maeve Branch, Olivia and Isaac Earls, Will Harlow, and Noah Urchek. He is also survived by his sister, Evelyn Larimer, of Glen Allen Virginia and brother Ronald Bogle (Mary Jo) of Minneapolis. He was predeceased by five brothers and one sister. He is also survived by three brothers-in-law, Mike Smythers (Carol), Bob Smythers (Cheri), and Steve Smythers (Jennifer). He is also survived by many dearly beloved nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Spring Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, and in honor of Wendell's dedication and service, memorial contributions to Lynchburg Meals on Wheels, PO Box 1388, Lynchburg, VA 24505, would be greatly appreciated. In addition, contributions may also be made to The Lynchburg Church of the Nazarene Building Fund, 1737 Wards Ferry Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502.

Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory, Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2020.
Tharp Funeral Home
Judy, I'm sorry for your loss. Bill was a very nice guy, and I know he will be sadly missed.
Tom Mc Craw
Friend
December 10, 2021
May God bless you throughout these challenging times and give you the strength to continue to live your life knowing that Wendell is no longer suffering and is at peace.
Jean Arthur
December 22, 2020
So sorry to hear this. He was such a nice guy
Kathy Franklin Gunter
December 19, 2020
Prayers and thoughts are with you. He was a "prince of a man´.
Don and Martha
December 18, 2020
Judy, Our prayers and thoughts are with you in the loss of Wendell. We have many fond memories of our Heritage Church Family. Cherish all the wonderful memories.
Marvin & Gray Ragland
December 17, 2020
Judy, I'm so sorry for your loss, I know what you are going thru. Prayers to you and your family Tom Mc Craw
Tom Mc Craw
December 16, 2020
Judy, so sorry for your loss. May God bless you with His love and peace.
Caren w Jefferson
December 16, 2020
I am so sad to hear of Wendell's passing. He was such a great guy. Deepest sympathy to Judy and the family!
Bonnie Ward
December 16, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Wendall's death ~ sending prayers & my deepest sympathy.
Sandra J Wooldridge
December 16, 2020
So sad to hear this. Love to the family
Kathy Franklin Gunter
December 16, 2020
Judy , I am so sorry for your loss. I just talked with Wendell last week , and will miss our chats. My prayers are with you and family. (AEP) buddy
Donald Morris
December 16, 2020
Judy, deepest condolences to you and your family on the sudden passing of Wendell. Please know I am thinking and praying for you. Much love, Dianne
Dianne Foster
December 16, 2020
Judy, condolences on the passing of your husband. Please know you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Everett and Alison Chadbourne
December 16, 2020
Judy we´re lifting you and your family in prayers of comfort . So sorry for your loss.
Karen and Darrell
December 16, 2020
Judy I am so sorry to hear of your husband´s passing. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Patty Pollaed
December 16, 2020
