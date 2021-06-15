Archbishop Emeritus William Hamilton Bushnell
Archbishop Emeritus William Hamilton Bushnell, 94, of Lynchburg, died on Friday, June 11, 2021, after a long illness diagnosed in 2006. Born on March 29, 1927, in Oakland, Calif., to Lucius Hamilton Bushnell and Ruth Stahl Bushnell.
Survived by wife, Geraldene Bushnell (married February 24, 1973); five children with Lea Goodman (deceased), Kirk Hamilton Bushnell (deceased), Dawn Keith of Salem, Ore., Nancy Rost of Salem, Ore.; and twin boys, Andrew and Robert (deceased soon after birth) and two stepsons, Richard F. Stevens of Las Vegas, Nev., and Mark T. Stevens (deceased). There are five grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and one great great-grandchild.
He joined the U.S. Navy on March 27, 1945, he was honorably discharged on July 5, 1946. Worked for the "Marshall Plan" for four years in Athens, Greece from 1953 to 1957, teaching electronics (in Greek) to the Greek National Army. He attended the University of California at Berkley. Taught electronics at Treasure Island, Ca, worked as a Nuclear Engineer (PE) until retirement from Westinghouse in 1991. Also worked at Hughes Aircraft, Aerojet, Gulf Oil/Chevron, B & W, and General Atomic.
Ordained as Priest in the Old Catholic Church in 1979, and then consecrated Bishop in 1988 by Archbishop Theodorus Groenendyk/Netherlands. Worked as a clergy member and engineer at the same time as a non-stipendiary worker-priest and worker-bishop. Volunteer clergy at Hospice of Saint John in Denver, CO. After retiring from being an engineer (PE) and returning to Lynchburg (1992), worked as volunteer clergy at Lynchburg General and Virginia Baptist Hospitals.
He was also, Chaplain (Knight of Grace) of the Hospitaler order of St. John of Jerusalem (Knights of Malta); Chaplain (Knight of Grace) of Sanct Joannes Hospitals Hierosolymitani/Jugosalvijae (Orthodaxae); and Chaplain (Knight of Grace) of the Sovereign Order of Saint John of Jerusalem. He was a member of the Noble Companions of Swan.
A member of "The Marian Movement of Priests"/ United States. A meaningful occasion of his ministry when he was asked to join a group of Roman Catholic Clergy to attend a retreat in San Marino, Italy in 1996.
Things that made him happy was teaching, an avid reader, family and friends, his Honda Goldwing, dogs (especially Great Danes), wine, scotch an occasional cigar and good food.
He was generous and kind and had a joyous spirit. We love him and will miss him.
A burial mass will be held at a later date.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
