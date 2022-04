William "Buddy" CrumpackerDecember 12, 1943 - December 22, 2021Services for William L. "Buddy" Crumpacker of Blue Ridge, Virginia, born December 12, 1943; died on December 22, 2021. Friends and family visiting at Oakey's East on Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 1 until 5 p.m. Celebration service at Camp Bethel on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. https://memorial.oakeys.com/william-crumpacker/4808988/