William Estes Dawson III
July 25, 1994 - September 10, 2021
William E. Dawson III, 27, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021 in Richmond, Virginia.
He is survived by his father, Bill Dawson (Lisa) and his mother, Donna Dawson; brother, Brandon Gallagher (Rachel); sister, Lauren Ricks (Randy); maternal grandmother, Ernestine Adkins; niece Lydia Gallagher; nephews, Peyton and Gunnar Ricks. William is also survived and loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
William was preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Florence Dawson and Roy Adkins Sr.
With his bright blue eyes and infectious smile, to meet William was to love him. Since birth, he was playful, loving, tender-hearted and uncommonly gifted in music and sports. William was the happiest when he was playing guitar and drums or hunting, fishing and riding dirt bikes. He was also an avid fan of the University of Virginia Cavaliers and the Boston Red Sox. He was moving toward a new life at True Recovery in Richmond and was currently attending J Sargeant Reynolds Community College working toward a degree in social work to help others in recovery. Because of his faith in Jesus, the family takes comfort in the knowledge that he is with his Savior and reunited with his loving grandparents whom he cared for so deeply.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 10:30 a.m, followed by a celebration of William's life at 11 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery, 306 Ridge St., Lovingston, Virginia. The service will be conducted by the Rev. Dr. Robert Edwards who William considered to be a second father.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to facesandvoicesofrecovery.org
or Nelson United Methodist Church, William's paternal grandparents home church, 5239 Thomas Nelson Highway, Arrington, VA 22922.
Arrangements under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, Va. (434-263-4097).
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 15, 2021.