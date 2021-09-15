Menu
William Estes Dawson III
1994 - 2021
BORN
1994
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel
828 Front Street
Lovingston, VA
William Estes Dawson III

July 25, 1994 - September 10, 2021

William E. Dawson III, 27, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021 in Richmond, Virginia.

He is survived by his father, Bill Dawson (Lisa) and his mother, Donna Dawson; brother, Brandon Gallagher (Rachel); sister, Lauren Ricks (Randy); maternal grandmother, Ernestine Adkins; niece Lydia Gallagher; nephews, Peyton and Gunnar Ricks. William is also survived and loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

William was preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Florence Dawson and Roy Adkins Sr.

With his bright blue eyes and infectious smile, to meet William was to love him. Since birth, he was playful, loving, tender-hearted and uncommonly gifted in music and sports. William was the happiest when he was playing guitar and drums or hunting, fishing and riding dirt bikes. He was also an avid fan of the University of Virginia Cavaliers and the Boston Red Sox. He was moving toward a new life at True Recovery in Richmond and was currently attending J Sargeant Reynolds Community College working toward a degree in social work to help others in recovery. Because of his faith in Jesus, the family takes comfort in the knowledge that he is with his Savior and reunited with his loving grandparents whom he cared for so deeply.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 10:30 a.m, followed by a celebration of William's life at 11 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery, 306 Ridge St., Lovingston, Virginia. The service will be conducted by the Rev. Dr. Robert Edwards who William considered to be a second father.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to facesandvoicesofrecovery.org or Nelson United Methodist Church, William's paternal grandparents home church, 5239 Thomas Nelson Highway, Arrington, VA 22922.

Arrangements under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, Va. (434-263-4097).

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Visitation
10:30a.m.
Mountain View Cemetery
306 Ridge St, Lovingston, VA
Sep
18
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Mountain View Cemetery
306 Ridge St, Lovingston, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
Donna and Family, We are extremely saddened to hear about the passing of William. There are no words to express the sorrow feel. Please accept our deepest sympathy and know he was truly blessed to have you as his parent. Please know you and your family are in our hearts and prayers.
Christina and Jennifer
September 20, 2021
We love you all so much. William will always be such a bright light. We treasure him.
Michael and Mecalah Bryant
September 18, 2021
Please accept my deepest sympathies! We are so very sorry to hear of William's passing--may you find peace and comfort from the Lord today and everyday.
Jessica L. Massie (William Sidney and Carol Ferguson's granddaughter)
Family
September 16, 2021
Our deepest condolences...
Abdul Khan
Friend
September 15, 2021
Our thought and prayers go out to you and all your family for your great family loss. Was nice watching William grow from a young boy around Winton Country Club to the find young man he became even as he would some times help Bill around his restaurant. He will be missed.
Ken Huggins & (son) Frank
Friend
September 15, 2021
