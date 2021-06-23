William "Bill" Marshall Granger
William "Bill" Marshall Granger of Halifax, Va., passed away on June 20, 2021. He was born in South Boston, Va., on February 20, 1958, and was 63 years of age. He was the son of the late Billy Marshall Granger and the late Lorine Yancey Granger. He was married to Susan Hedrick Granger who survives.
He was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church, where he was a former Vestry Member and sang in the Choir as well as being active in the Little Theater. Bill owned and operated Triangle Florist for 30 years, and was Retail Merchants Businessman of the Year, Past President of Retail Merchants Association, Past 1st V.P of the United Way, Past Board member of Sportsman Club, and Board Member of Chamber of Commerce where he was Chairman of Halifax County Cantaloupe Festival for ten years.
William "Bill" M. Granger is survived by his wife, Susan H. Granger of Halifax; son, Andrew "Drew" Lee Marshall Granger and partner, Josh Vernon, of Clover; grandson, Landon Vernon; brother-in-law, Bruce Hedrick of Danville; and his beloved dogs, Bailey and Bella. He was preceded in death by his sister, Joan Dale Granger; and his beloved dog, Foxy.
A funeral service will be held Friday, June 25, 2021, at 3 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church with the Rev. Tim Jones officiating. Burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, June 25, 2021, from 6 until 9 p.m. at Powell Funeral Home and other times at his home.
Potted plants are appreciated for the future Bill Granger Memorial Garden.
A celebration of Bill's life will be held this coming Halloween as his family continues his Halloween traditions.
