My late husband, Steve Garber, grew up in Brookneal. Whenever we were in Brookneal, Steve had to stop by and see Mr. Guthrie. He always made the comment after, "he is one of the nicest people on this earth". My sincere sympathy to his family on their loss - remember the wonderful memories you have of "one of the nicest people on earth".

Penny Irby Garber March 5, 2021