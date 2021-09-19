William Long Hodges
William Long Hodges, aged 91, died on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. He was the son of James Barnett and Frances Long Hodges of Elk Hill in Forest. He is survived by sisters, Harriette Andrews and Perry Hodges; and by J.B. Hodges Jr. Thomas Goodwillie Hodges preceded him in death.
He is the beloved husband and stepfather, respectively, of Elisabeth Wilson Hodges and her daughter, Sylvia M. Gallagher (James "G" Gallagher); father of William Long Hodges Jr. (Bette) of Spotsylvania, and Helen Richards of Dallas. Other daughters, Marianne Cassedy and Ann Hodges live in Roanoke. His grandchildren and greatgrandchildren include Mary Hodges, Sarah Richards, Amanda Richards, James Richards (Cassie and Riley, Sydney and Tinsley Richards,) Robin Cassedy, Natalie Cassedy, Alex Tolbert (Aubin), and Stephen Judd (Cameron and Cole and Conner Judd).
A lifelong member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Forest, serving in every capacity from alter boy, in his youth, to gardener, and lobster chef, in season, to choir director and Senior Warden. He deeply loved his church and his family. And Cornell University!
Some may remember him for his exceptional tenor voice, or appreciate the results of his volunteer work on Lynchburg's playgrounds, or the batteaux called The Travelogue- or the Kiwanis travel series at E.C. Glass by the same name. And have you visited the restored train in Riverside Park? Bill, and many other Kiwanians, spent 10 years on that project.
On a grander scale, Bill served in the United States Army during the Korean conflict, and on the Virginia Board of Agriculture and Commerce.
A memorial service will be held at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church at a "safer" time in the near future.
If you desire, a gift in memory of Bill should be sent to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church. 1685 Perrowville Rd. Forest, VA 24551.
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 19, 2021.